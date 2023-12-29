Voltalia: sale of two wind farms

Voltalia has announced the sale of 100% of its operating wind farms in Sarry (23.1 megawatts) and Molinons (10 megawatts). With a total capacity of 33.1 megawatts, they are located in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region.



The Sarry wind farm is backed by a corporate PPA (long-term sales contract), while the Molinons wind farm relies on a public feed-in tariff resulting from calls for tender issued by the CRE (Commission de Régulation de l'Energie).



Voltalia will provide maintenance and administrative management services for both wind farms for 20 years. The group is developing a pipeline of future renewable energy projects representing a total of 16.1 gigawatts.



