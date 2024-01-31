Voltalia: sales up 20% in Q4

Voltalia reports sales of €170 million for Q4 2023, up 20% at constant exchange rates on the same period a year earlier.



Sales were driven by all divisions, with (at constant exchange rates) +16% for energy sales, +37% for services before eliminations, +50% for eliminations, +245% for services after eliminations.



For the full year 2023, sales will total €495.2m, up 6% at constant exchange rates compared with 2022.



At year-end 2023, Voltalia exceeded its total capacity (in operation and under construction) and operating capacity targets.



Initially set at 2.6GW in June 2019, the total capacity target had been revised upwards to 2.8GW in October 2023. At the end of 2023 at 2.85GW, total capacity has been multiplied by 2.8 since June 2019.



Against this backdrop, Voltalia confirms its ambitions for 2027, namely over 5GW of owned capacity in operation and under construction, and over 8GW of capacity operated on behalf of third parties. The company is also targeting a normative EBITDA of around 475 million euros.





