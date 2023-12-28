Official VOLTALIA SA press release

Voltalia sells 33 megawatts of wind power in France

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, sells the Sarry (23.1 megawatts) and Molinons (10 megawatts) wind farms

Voltalia sells 100 % of the capital of its Sarry and Molinons wind farms in operation. With a total capacity of 33.1 megawatts, they are located in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. The Sarry wind farm is backed by a Corporate PPA1, while the Molinons wind farm benefits from a public feed-in tariff resulting from calls for tender issued by the CRE (Commission de Régulation de l'Energie).

Voltalia will provide maintenance and administrative management services for these two plants for 20 years.

Voltalia is developing a pipeline of future renewable energy projects totalling 16.1 gigawatts2. Since its creation, Voltalia has pursued its strategy of developing a large volume of competitive projects ex nihilo, with a view to retaining some projects and selling others to partners at different stages of completion (ready-to-build, under construction or in operation), offering services across the entire value chain, such as construction and maintenance.

To date, Voltalia has 2.3 gigawatts of power plants in operation and 0.4 gigawatts under construction. At the same time, Voltalia maintains, operates and administers 4.6 gigawatts for third-party clients, a large proportion of which was developed and built by Voltalia.

“This is a further illustration of our strategy of developing and selling renewable energy projects in France, where we are currently developing more than two gigawatts of future projects. Thank you to all the teams who contributed to make this operation possible”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 Turnover, on January 31st, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,700 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

1 A long-term sales contract linking the producer directly to the end consumer of electricity, a large company





2 As of June 30, 2023





