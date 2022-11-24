Advanced search
    VLTSA   FR0011995588

VOLTALIA SA

(VLTSA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
17.64 EUR   +2.80%
02:01aVoltalia signs a 350 megawatt solar power supply contract with Renault Group to support its energy transition
GL
02:00aVoltalia signs a 350 megawatt solar power supply contract with Renault Group to support its energy transition
AQ
11/22Voltalia Signs Deal To Co-develop Renewable Energy Cluster In Uzbekistan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voltalia signs a 350 megawatt solar power supply contract with Renault Group to support its energy transition

11/24/2022 | 02:01am EST
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has announced the signature with Renault Group of the largest renewable electricity supply contract (Corporate PPA1) ever signed in France.

The contract covers a total capacity of 350 megawatts, representing the production of approximately 500 gigawatt hours per year. With a duration of 15 years, this is an unprecedented commitment in France in terms of power.

Committed to the energy transition for more than 10 years, Renault Group has announced its intention to accelerate the decarbonisation of its plants in France. The agreement with Voltalia will enable Renault Group to cover up to 50% of the electricity consumption of the manufacturer's production activities in France in 2027, including the electricity consumption of Cléon, as well as all the sustainable electricity needs of the ElectriCity hub, Europe's largest and most competitive electric vehicle production centre, whose ambition is to produce 500,000 vehicles per year by 2025. With its Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group confirms its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its ElectriCity hub plants in France by 2025, in Europe by 2030 and worldwide by 2050.

Voltalia will install 100 megawatts of photovoltaic panels at its sites in France starting in 2025. The capacity made available to Renault by Voltalia will increase steadily over the following years, reaching a total of 350 megawatts by 2027.

"Voltalia is proud to be a privileged partner in this new phase of Renault Group's Climate Plan and to actively contribute to its goal of net zero carbon for the plants of the ElectriCity hub. Voltalia's daily mission is to provide renewable, low-carbon and competitive electricity to reduce CO2 emissions. We are delighted with this major partnership and it illustrates our ability to be a key player in green electricity solutions in France," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Loris Daougabel
Email: ldaougabel@actifin.fr T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11


1 Corporate Power Purchase Agreement, a long-term contract for the supply of renewable electricity that directly links the producer, a power plant, to the final consumer of the electricity, a company.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 460 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2022 32,5 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 184 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,8x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 1 677 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart VOLTALIA SA
Duration : Period :
Voltalia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLTALIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,64 €
Average target price 22,46 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Sylvine Bouan Finance Director
Laurence B. L. Mulliez Chairman
João Amaral Chief Technology Officer
François-Prat Henri Director-Operations & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLTALIA SA-4.24%1 738
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.15.90%12 882
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-8.31%11 603
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-0.78%9 857
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.35%5 086
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-8.64%3 613