Voltalia signs green electricity contract with Co-op

November 23, 2023

Voltalia and Co-op enter into a long-term partnership to supply green electricity in the UK



Co-op, one of the world's largest consumer cooperatives, and Voltalia jointly announce the signing of a 15-year power sales agreement (Corporate PPA1) for the entire output of the 34-megawatt Eastgate solar farm in North Yorkshire.



Co-op will source electricity for its facilities, including food stores, distribution centers and funeral homes throughout the UK.



Initial construction work has begun on the park, which will feature a total of 62,500 solar panels when completed. When all the solar panels are operating at full capacity, they will provide enough electricity to cover up to 7.5% of Co-op's total annual electricity requirements.



Over a full year, production will amount to around 34,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, enough to power more than 170 Co-op food stores.



