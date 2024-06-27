Voltalia: success of the 3rd employee shareholding plan

Voltalia announces the 'strong success' of its third employee shareholding plan launched on May 15, 2024



A total of 53.7% of eligible employees invested in Voltalia SA through this plan.



Participation breaks down as follows: 64.8% in France, 64.7% in Italy, 59.5% in Brazil, 51.7% in Spain, 36.2% in Portugal, 32.6% in Greece and 25.4% in the United Kingdom.



For this plan, employees in France, Brazil, Portugal and the United Kingdom were offered the option of holding their shares via an FCPE (Fonds commun de placement d'entreprise). Employees in other countries continue to hold their shares directly.



Following delivery of shares under this third shareholding plan, subscribing employee shareholders now represent 0.34% of Voltalia SA's share capital.



