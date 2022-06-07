Voltalia will be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the newly created market segment launched by Euronext today, dedicated to high-growth and leading tech companies throughout Europe.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. This new pan-European market segment includes companies from the digital, healthtech and renewables sectors, already listed on the different Euronext exchanges across Europe. The segment will raise the visibility of its constituents, while the future Euronext Tech Leaders index, encompassing all member companies of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, will increase the attractiveness of the European tech sector even further.

As a high-growth renewables player, Voltalia has posted continuous double-digit growth in revenues and EBITDA, with a CAGR of over 46% in revenues and over 40% in EBITDA, since its IPO in 2014. Its multi-technology profile (wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage), allows Voltalia to quickly adapt to new technological innovations and continuously offer its customers the most competitive energy solutions available.

Voltalia is not just focused on financial performance and is very aware of its responsility towards society. The company developed its purpose “Improving the global environment, fostering local development” more than five years ago and which was written into its Articles of incorporation in 2020. Voltalia adopted the status of Mission-Driven Company (Entreprise à Mission) at its 2021 AGM, adding three environmental and social objectives that it will pursue in its business activities to its Articles.

"Voltalia is extremely pleased to be part of the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative. The inclusion highlights Voltalia’s long term growth character and its willingness to continuously invest in new technologies, providing its clients with the latest solutions available in the renewable energy market," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues on July 20, 2022 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

