Voltalia wins solar project in Tunisia
The power plant's output will be equivalent to the consumption of more than 700,000 inhabitants. Revenues from the project will come from a 30-year electricity sales contract with STEG, the Tunisian public grid operator.
'In a country with over 300 days of sunshine a year, solar energy is particularly competitive compared with thermal power plants, which depend mainly on imported natural gas', stresses Voltalia.
