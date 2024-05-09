Voltalia wins solar project in Tunisia

Voltalia has announced that it has won a 130-megawatt solar power project located near Gafsa, in south-western Tunisia. Construction is due to start in 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.



The power plant's output will be equivalent to the consumption of more than 700,000 inhabitants. Revenues from the project will come from a 30-year electricity sales contract with STEG, the Tunisian public grid operator.



'In a country with over 300 days of sunshine a year, solar energy is particularly competitive compared with thermal power plants, which depend mainly on imported natural gas', stresses Voltalia.



