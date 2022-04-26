Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/26 04:15:23 am EDT
41.50 NOK   -1.78%
04:20aAUTOMATING GRID OPERATIONS : How Agder Energi Nett and Volue Build Smart Solutions Together
PU
04/25SPOTEX : Switching to CORE Flow-Based Market Coupling
PU
04/21EUROPE : Alternatives to Russian Gas
PU
Automating Grid Operations: How Agder Energi Nett and Volue Build Smart Solutions Together

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Volue's ADMS is the most used Distribution Management System among Norwegian DSOs.

But it all started with one client - Agder Energi Nett, the power grid operator that serves Southern Norway. And it was the vision of one man, Atle Ripegutu, who is currently Head of System Operations at Agder Energi Nett, that led to the creation of the ADMS solution.

"ADMS is a very critical system for us. When we started on this road with Volue, we had a vision that this system would be as important as the SCADA system. We have reached this point now."

Atle Ripegutu first conceived the idea in 2000. He had worked with Volue's NETBAS system for several years and saw the need to implement the same level of digitalisation and automation in the control room of Agder Energi Nett where real-time operations were taking place.

Agder Energi Nett transfers energy to 210,300 grid customers in Agder and is Norway's fourth largest grid company. It owns and has the operational responsibility for the electrical regional and distribution network in Agder, a total of 22,300 km of lines and cables.

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 260 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 108 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2022 367 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 078 M 664 M 664 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,25 NOK
Average target price 55,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kevin Gjerstad Chief Technical Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-27.65%664
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 104 520
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.48%64 292
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.77%56 179
SEA LIMITED-59.98%49 929
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.05%44 539