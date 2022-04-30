Automating Grid Operations: How Agder Energi Nett and Volue Build Smart Solutions Together

Volue's ADMS is the most used Distribution Management System among Norwegian DSOs.

But it all started with one client - Agder Energi Nett, the power grid operator that serves Southern Norway. And it was the vision of one man, Atle Ripegutu, who is currently Head of System Operations at Agder Energi Nett, that led to the creation of the ADMS solution.

"ADMS is a very critical system for us. When we started on this road with Volue, we had a vision that this system would be as important as the SCADA system. We have reached this point now."

Atle Ripegutu first conceived the idea in 2000. He had worked with Volue's NETBAS system for several years and saw the need to implement the same level of digitalisation and automation in the control room of Agder Energi Nett where real-time operations were taking place.

Agder Energi Nett transfers energy to 210,300 grid customers in Agder and is Norway's fourth largest grid company. It owns and has the operational responsibility for the electrical regional and distribution network in Agder, a total of 22,300 km of lines and cables.

