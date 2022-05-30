Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/30 10:25:24 am EDT
32.15 NOK   -4.60%
03:40pCORE FLOW-BASED MARKET COUPLING : How Will It Impact the Power Market?
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Volue ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Volue - Financial results for the first quarter 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Core Flow-Based Market Coupling: How Will It Impact the Power Market?

05/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Flow-Based Market Coupling (FBMC) has been in place for Central Western Europe since 2015. In June 2022, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia will join the flow-based mechanism, impacting the current dynamics of the power market.

"With this change, the grid will be utilised more efficiently. More capacities will be freed up for trade and this is expected to increase social welfare overall," says Felix Hofmann from Volue.

With the new approach, European markets will get more intertwined.

"In the pan-European market, no country is isolated. This reflects the physical world where cables interconnect European countries."

But the power grid sets limitations to what can be traded.

"Cables have limited capacities. To give an example, in practice, not all off-shore wind energy produced on a stormy day can flow anywhere on the mainland without restrictions," says Felix Hofmann.

There are different approaches to allocating capacities and incorporating them into market algorithms.

"The flow-based market coupling is an approach that reflects the state of the grid on a more granular level. For example, it includes information on specific lines and transformers that restrict energy flows."

With this more granular view, market analysts can pin down which elements are constraining energy flows, in principle.

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:38:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLUE ASA
03:40pCORE FLOW-BASED MARKET COUPLING : How Will It Impact the Power Market?
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Volue ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Volue - Financial results for the first quarter 2022
AQ
05/04Volue ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03Volue - Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2022 financial results
AQ
05/03VOLUE : Melanie Abt Joins Volue as Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Executive Le..
PU
04/30AUTOMATING GRID OPERATIONS : How Agder Energi Nett and Volue Build Smart Solutions Togethe..
PU
04/27VOLUE : Represented list Ordinary General Meeting 26th April 2022
PU
04/26Minutes from Ordinary General Meeting in Volue ASA
AQ
04/26AUTOMATING GRID OPERATIONS : How Agder Energi Nett and Volue Build Smart Solutions Togethe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 240 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 90,1 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
Net cash 2022 355 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 625 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,70 NOK
Average target price 52,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-42.29%511
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.76%2 043 571
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.63%55 359
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.36%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.54%46 975
SEA LIMITED-62.96%46 380