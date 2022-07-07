Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:26 2022-07-07 am EDT
24.05 NOK   +2.78%
07/01TAKING VOLUE TO THE NEXT LEVEL : Colm McCarthy Is Appointed Chief Product Officer and Member of ELT
PU
06/30Norway's Q-Free Appoints New CEO
MT
06/29POWER MARKETS IN EUROPE : Predictions for Summer 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaciers and Fjords: How SKL Will Extract the Full Value of Its Hydro Flexibility

07/07/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perched high above the spectacular Hardanger fjord in the west of Norway, the iconic Folgefonna glaciers are among the largest in Norway. The meltwater from the glaciers is bottled at the source and sold as Isklar, the well-known Norwegian water brand.

The meltwater also goes down into the hydropower system of Sunnhordland Kraftlag AS. Founded in 1946, SKL has been bringing stable and sustainable electricity to the region for more than 70 years.

But in recent years, the glaciers have been melting, creating inflow challenges for the hydropower producer. Sunnhordland Kraftlag already deals with some of the wettest weather in Norway with precipitation of up to 4000 mm per year.

Fortunately, SKL's hydro reservoirs are highly flexible and can store huge amounts of water.

Now, the hydropower producer will use Volue's Smart Generation software suite to extract the full value of its flexible portfolio.

"We will continue to focus on profitable growth within renewable hydropower generation, and in parallel develop SKL to become an even more optimal and efficient, pure power generation company," says John Martin Mjånes, CEO of SKL.

Inflow forecasting

Because of the melting glaciers, inflow forecasting is especially important for optimising SKL's energy production.

With Volue's Smart Generation software, Sunnhordland Kraftlag will find out how much water is expected to come into the reservoir system every hour over the next two-week period.

"Inflow is the fuel supply for a hydro producer. Therefore inflow forecasting is important for SKL as they need to make sure they can handle the water optimally," says Nils Olav Tangvik from Volue.

The Smart Energy solution will also help Sunnhordland Kraftlag improve its seasonal planning of hydropower generation.

"So far this has been handled by SKL by almost emptying their reservoirs before the heavy inflow season, and by filling the reservoirs to the allowed maximum during wet periods and before the dry winter season," says Nils Olav Tangvik.

Volue's Smart Generation will change this. The solution will prepare long-term inflow forecasts by using a mix of weather forecasts and historical weather data as input. Combined with the long-term price forecast from Volue Insight, it will suggest how reservoir storage should be best-utilised week-by-week throughout the year.

This planning cycle will help the hydropower producer get higher value out of the water on a yearly basis. At the same time, SKL will contribute to power market stability by producing more when demand (and power prices) are high, all the while making sure there is enough water in the reservoirs to keep producing electricity during the dry winter period.

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 09:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLUE ASA
07/01TAKING VOLUE TO THE NEXT LEVEL : Colm McCarthy Is Appointed Chief Product Officer and Memb..
PU
06/30Norway's Q-Free Appoints New CEO
MT
06/29POWER MARKETS IN EUROPE : Predictions for Summer 2022
PU
06/27VOLUE : Japan Introduces Measures to Tackle Expected Power Shortages
PU
06/16Latest Finland reactor delay raises winter power supply concerns
RE
06/08Notification of substantial holding
AQ
06/08POWERING EVS WITH SOLAR AND WIND : Volue Introduces the Spark Partner Ecosystem
PU
06/07Volue included in Euronext Tech Leaders
AQ
05/30CORE FLOW-BASED MARKET COUPLING : How Will It Impact the Power Market?
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Volue ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 238 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 89,2 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net cash 2022 355 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 367 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,40 NOK
Average target price 47,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-59.93%332
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.85%1 990 993
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.49%52 839
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.76%49 035
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.80%47 364
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.63%43 029