Power Markets in Europe: Short-Term Issues With Long-Term Effects

During the third quarter of 2022, EU member states and the European Commission have mobilised to tackle two main energy system issues: the security of gas supply and the soaring power prices. The current considerations will likely have repercussions on the long-term markets, affecting the gas import market and electricity market design.

What measures have been adopted and what is in the pipeline? Let's take a look.

The most important short-term and medium-term EU-level measures adopted this summer were:

The EU's new rules on minimum gas storage obligations (adopted in June), which require member states to fill storage sites to at least 80 per cent of capacity by 1 November 2022 and to 90 per cent by 1 November in subsequent years.

Voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 per cent this winter with a possibility to make it mandatory if the 'Union alert' is triggered, adopted in July.

In the summer of 2022, the European Commission and member state governments found a quick way to adopt EU-level decisions in the energy sector.

The Commission and the Council of the EU (comprising of member states' ministers) used a procedure in the EU treaty that allows decisions to be made without involving the European Parliament "if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products, notably in the area of energy".

The decision adoption under this procedure is a qualified majority vote, which, unlike the unanimity rule, does not give power to one disagreeing member state to veto. The decision to reduce natural gas demand by 15 per cent was made by following this procedure, and as a consequence, the process was completed a week after the Commission tabled the proposal.

Going forward, more Council decisions, initiated by the Commission, attempting to stabilise the security of supply and/or electricity prices will follow this quick route. There will also be a plethora of national measures that will add diversity to how the energy crisis is tackled.

At Volue, our focus is on the potential long-term effects of the current energy crisis. Besides the already known plans to increase renewable generation and energy efficiency measures, there is more in the pipeline: