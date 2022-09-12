Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:47 2022-09-12 am EDT
30.95 NOK   -1.43%
09/05VOLUE : Håvard Pedersen Takes on the Role of Chief Delivery Officer at Volue
PU
09/02VOLUE : Introduces Fundamentals and Real-Time Forecasts for Japan
PU
08/30VOLUE : Why We Need Reliable Analysis, Forecasts and Data for a Volatile Power Market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Markets in Europe: Short-Term Issues With Long-Term Effects

09/12/2022 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the third quarter of 2022, EU member states and the European Commission have mobilised to tackle two main energy system issues: the security of gas supply and the soaring power prices. The current considerations will likely have repercussions on the long-term markets, affecting the gas import market and electricity market design.

What measures have been adopted and what is in the pipeline? Let's take a look.

Quick decision making

The most important short-term and medium-term EU-level measures adopted this summer were:

  • The EU's new rules on minimum gas storage obligations (adopted in June), which require member states to fill storage sites to at least 80 per cent of capacity by 1 November 2022 and to 90 per cent by 1 November in subsequent years.
  • Voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 per cent this winter with a possibility to make it mandatory if the 'Union alert' is triggered, adopted in July.

In the summer of 2022, the European Commission and member state governments found a quick way to adopt EU-level decisions in the energy sector.

The Commission and the Council of the EU (comprising of member states' ministers) used a procedure in the EU treaty that allows decisions to be made without involving the European Parliament "if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products, notably in the area of energy".

The decision adoption under this procedure is a qualified majority vote, which, unlike the unanimity rule, does not give power to one disagreeing member state to veto. The decision to reduce natural gas demand by 15 per cent was made by following this procedure, and as a consequence, the process was completed a week after the Commission tabled the proposal.

Going forward, more Council decisions, initiated by the Commission, attempting to stabilise the security of supply and/or electricity prices will follow this quick route. There will also be a plethora of national measures that will add diversity to how the energy crisis is tackled.

At Volue, our focus is on the potential long-term effects of the current energy crisis. Besides the already known plans to increase renewable generation and energy efficiency measures, there is more in the pipeline:

  • Measures to cap gas import prices into the EU.
  • Redesigning the electricity market, where currently marginal (often gas) power plants set the price for all generators.

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLUE ASA
09/05VOLUE : Håvard Pedersen Takes on the Role of Chief Delivery Officer at Volue
PU
09/02VOLUE : Introduces Fundamentals and Real-Time Forecasts for Japan
PU
08/30VOLUE : Why We Need Reliable Analysis, Forecasts and Data for a Volatile Power Market
PU
08/19TRANSCRIPT : Volue ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 19, 2022
CI
08/19VOLUE : First Half 2022 Interim Report
PU
08/19VOLUE : Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022
PU
08/19ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI : Second quarter financial results
AQ
08/19Volue - Financial results for the second quarter 2022
AQ
08/18Volue ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
08/18Volue ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 242 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2022 80,4 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
Net cash 2022 351 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 518 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,40 NOK
Average target price 47,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-46.23%455
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.37%1 972 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.09%66 012
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.69%52 017
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.92%51 820
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.26%47 840