Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/08 10:25:27 am EDT
42.75 NOK   +4.01%
03/31ENERGY PRICES IN EUROPE : Predictions for Spring 2022 and Beyond
PU
03/30VOLUE : Will Enter Japan with Fundamentals and Real-Time Forecasts Offering
PU
03/29VOLUE : Creating Technology for a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Software, Data and AI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPowerEU: Time to Apply the Learnings From Innovation Projects

04/10/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the past month, the need for an energy supply that is both secure and clean has come to the surface as a critical issue all over Europe.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe to re-think the security of its energy sources. Both the diversification of energy sources and decarbonisation are on the agenda.

At the same time, the recently released UN climate report has been clear that we are on a global warming path that will be destructive to our environment and humanity unless we act immediately.

Yes, it's high time to examine how we power our societies and to make concerted efforts to shift to secure and clean energy sources.

Recently, the EU put together REPowerEU, a joint European action plan that aims to speed up the EU's adoption of secure and clean energy.

The key areas of proposed urgent actions include electrification, energy efficiency, and the adoption of wind, PVS, and heat pumps.

If the plan is put into action, the EU estimates that it can cut as much as 1128 TWh worth of Russian gas already in the course of 2022.

To succeed, we will require joint efforts from a wide range of involved parties - including companies like Volue that are at the forefront of energy innovation.

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 10:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLUE ASA
03/31ENERGY PRICES IN EUROPE : Predictions for Spring 2022 and Beyond
PU
03/30VOLUE : Will Enter Japan with Fundamentals and Real-Time Forecasts Offering
PU
03/29VOLUE : Creating Technology for a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Software, Data and AI
PU
03/23VOLUE : Software Powers Energy-Smart Neighbourhoods in Trondheim
PU
03/10VOLUE : Announcing Volue's Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
PU
03/08POWER IN DIVERSITY : Vija Pakalkaite from Volue
PU
2021Volue ASA Announces Board Members Appointments
CI
2021European gas price surge prompts switch to coal
RE
2021VOLUE ASA (OB : VOLUE) completed the acquisition of ProCom GmbH.
CI
2021Volue ASA Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Ha..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 260 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 108 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2022 367 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 150 M 706 M 706 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,75 NOK
Average target price 55,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kevin Gjerstad Chief Technical Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-26.80%706
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.70%2 226 344
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-28.66%68 953
SEA LIMITED-48.85%64 297
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.77%60 024
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.21%48 966