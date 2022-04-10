REPowerEU: Time to Apply the Learnings From Innovation Projects

In the past month, the need for an energy supply that is both secure and clean has come to the surface as a critical issue all over Europe.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe to re-think the security of its energy sources. Both the diversification of energy sources and decarbonisation are on the agenda.

At the same time, the recently released UN climate report has been clear that we are on a global warming path that will be destructive to our environment and humanity unless we act immediately.

Yes, it's high time to examine how we power our societies and to make concerted efforts to shift to secure and clean energy sources.

Recently, the EU put together REPowerEU, a joint European action plan that aims to speed up the EU's adoption of secure and clean energy.

The key areas of proposed urgent actions include electrification, energy efficiency, and the adoption of wind, PVS, and heat pumps.

If the plan is put into action, the EU estimates that it can cut as much as 1128 TWh worth of Russian gas already in the course of 2022.

To succeed, we will require joint efforts from a wide range of involved parties - including companies like Volue that are at the forefront of energy innovation.

