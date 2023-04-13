Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:48:12 2023-04-13 am EDT
20.75 NOK   +2.47%
04:25aSaudefaldene : Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's Ancitra software
PU
03/31Volue : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03/31Volue - Notice of ordinary general meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudefaldene: Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's Ancitra software

04/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Norwegian TSO Statnett has announced a transition to automated trading of the power market's tertiary reserves. Today, participation is based on hourly deadlines, but in the spring of 2023, a 15-minute response time will be introduced for power producers that offer this balancing service to the system operator.

In the first 9 months of 2022, Statnett's total reserve market payments added up to more than 1600 million NOK, making the reserve markets increasingly important for companies able to offer flexible hydropower generation, like Saudefaldene.

The need for digitalisation

For years, Saudefaldene has participated in the reserve market over the phone. With the introduction of 15-minute intervals, this is no longer possible.

According to Heidi Slettedal, Production Manager at Saudefaldene, an automated digital platform is required for continued trading in the reserve market. Such a platform - Ancitra - is provided by Volue.

"Volue has a good track-record for developing and implementing IT solutions for all power reserve markets. With the help of the Volue Ancitra software, we will be ready to trade in compliance with Statnett's new protocol," says Slettedal.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOLUE ASA
04:25aSaudefaldene : Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's..
PU
03/31Volue : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03/31Volue - Notice of ordinary general meeting
AQ
03/31Volue - Strategic Power Grid deal with a dominant, undisclosed Danish power distributor
AQ
03/31Volue publishes its 2022 Annual Report and ESG Report
AQ
03/31Volue : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
03/29Volue - Presenting at DNB Small & Medium Enterprises Conference 2023
AQ
03/22Volue : announces the launch of Spark's first service
PU
03/20Volue : ESG Report 2022
PU
03/09Volue : Keep Track of the European Gas Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 344 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 97,7 M 9,34 M 9,34 M
Net cash 2023 475 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 907 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 739
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,25 NOK
Average target price 35,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-28.06%278
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.21%2 110 244
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.08%57 969
SYNOPSYS INC.17.92%57 345
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.61%54 946
SEA LIMITED56.26%46 077
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer