Saudefaldene: Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's Ancitra software

Norwegian TSO Statnett has announced a transition to automated trading of the power market's tertiary reserves. Today, participation is based on hourly deadlines, but in the spring of 2023, a 15-minute response time will be introduced for power producers that offer this balancing service to the system operator.

In the first 9 months of 2022, Statnett's total reserve market payments added up to more than 1600 million NOK, making the reserve markets increasingly important for companies able to offer flexible hydropower generation, like Saudefaldene.

For years, Saudefaldene has participated in the reserve market over the phone. With the introduction of 15-minute intervals, this is no longer possible.

According to Heidi Slettedal, Production Manager at Saudefaldene, an automated digital platform is required for continued trading in the reserve market. Such a platform - Ancitra - is provided by Volue.



"Volue has a good track-record for developing and implementing IT solutions for all power reserve markets. With the help of the Volue Ancitra software, we will be ready to trade in compliance with Statnett's new protocol," says Slettedal.