The new product line sees Volue's existing Market Services join forces with Enerim Wholesale Markets, a leading energy market services business based in Helsinki, Finland.

The new entity will be a market leader for software-backed services in the renewables sector, providing power producers, industrial companies, traders, aggregators and battery operators with services including asset operations, power production planning and optimisation, and trading and settlement.

The Volue Energy Services product line consists of more than 100 employees serving 280 customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany, with growing customer bases in each country.

Following the deal closing, Tomi Pesonen has been appointed as Senior Vice President and head of Volue Energy Services. He joins after holding the director position with Enerim's Wholesale Markets.

On his appointment, he said: "I am proud to take on this role at what is an incredibly exciting time for the business. Today is good news for our customers, our employees and the wider industry sector in general. Together we become a market leader and now have the best capabilities to support our clients in flexible energy markets over the coming years."