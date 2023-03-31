Volue : Corporate Governance Report 2022

Technology for a sustainable tomorrow

Corporate Governance report 2022

Corporate Governance report 2022 Contents 1. Implementation and reporting on corporate governance 3 3. Equity and dividends 4 4. Equal treatment of shareholders and agreements with related parties 4 5. Shares and negotiability 5 6. General meetings 5 7. Nomination Committee 6 8. Board of Directors: composition and independence 6 9. The work of the Board of Directors 7 10. Risk Management and Internal Control 8 11. Remuneration of the Board of Directors 9 12. Remuneration of executive personnel 9 13. Information and communication 9 14. Take-overs 10 15. Auditor 11

Volue ASA ("Volue" or the "Company") maintains high standards for corporate governance. Good corporate governance is a vital condition for value creation and for ensuring that Volue's business always is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations that apply to a Norwegian stock-listed company and its subsidiaries.

Volue's corporate governance principles have been laid down by the Company's Board of Directors. The principles are based on the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance with its latest amendments (the "Code") issued on 14 October 2021 and available at www.nues.no. Volue's corporate governance principles define the business framework within which all activities in the Company should be operated, and clarify the roles and responsibilities between governing bodies in the Company.

1. Implementation and reporting on corporate governance

The Board of Directors (or the "Board") of Volue has the overall responsibility for ensuring that the Company has a high standard of corporate governance. The Board has adopted a corporate governance policy (the "Policy"). This Policy describes the Company's main principles for corporate governance and addresses the framework of guidelines and principles regulating the interaction between the Company's shareholders, the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") and the Company's senior management (the "Executive Management"). The Policy is based on the Norwegian Code of Practice (the Code) forCorporate Governance issued by the Norwegian Corporate Governance Board. The objective of the Code is that companies listed on regulated markets in Norway will practice corporate governance that regulates the division of roles between shareholders, the Board and Executive Management more comprehensively than is required by legislation. The Board and Executive Management perform an annual assessment of its principles for corporate governance.

Volue is a publicly listed Company traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a governance structure based on Norwegian law. The Company is subject to corporate governance reporting requirements as defined in the Norwegian Accounting Act section 3-3b and the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance (the Code) available atwww.nues.no. The Board of Directors' Corporate Governance report follows the structure of the Code.

The Board of Directors has reviewed and approved the Company's Policy and structure for corporate governance stating that the Company will comply with the Code. The Company aims to act in accordance with every recommendation in the Code.

2. The business

Volue's core business is to supply software and technology solutions for the energy, power grid and infrastructure industry segments, furthermore, to deliver insight and analyses as well as conducting energy trades on trading platforms such as Nasdaq on behalf of its customers. With 50 years of technology expertise, Volue offers software solutions, systems and market insight that optimise production, trading, distribution and consumption of energy, as well as infrastructure and construction projects. Volue has coverage along the energy value chain, from monitoring using sensors to realising cash in trading. Volue's technology secures availability of the core services society relies on - energy, water and infrastructure.

The Company's business is defined in Article 3 of the Company's Articles of Association: "The company's business is to invest in, own and manage companies, and to carry out own business activities within IT and other software services."

The Board has prepared clear goals, strategies and a risk profile for the Company. The Company has guidelines for how it integrates the interests of society at large into its value creation. An

Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report is included in the annual report and is available on the Company's website. The Board evaluates targets, strategies and a risk profile on a regular basis, including an annual strategy meeting Further descriptions of strategy, objectives, risk management and stakeholder dialogue are available in Volue's annual report and ESG report on the Company's website.

The values, Code of Conduct and responsible business operations

Volue's key values are stipulated as follows: 'Trustworthy explorers working together for a sustainable tomorrow.'

Volue has a Code of Conduct outlining the Company's commitments and requirements for ethical business practices and personal conduct, both in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in all the markets and countries Volue operates. The Code of Conduct as well as the Supplier Code of Conduct for Volue's business partners and suppliers describe the Company's policies in a number of areas of particular importance such as corruption including bribery and facilitation payments, conflict of interest, gifts and hospitality, and human rights. The Code of Conduct and the Supplier Code of Conduct, and a link to the whistleblowing channel for reporting actual or suspected breaches of the Code of Conduct principles, are available under Ethics and compliance on the Company's website.

3. Equity and dividends

Equity

As of 31 December 2022, Volue's total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to NOK 806 million. Total equity for the group at 31 December 2022 was NOK 809 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 43 per cent. Considering the nature and scope of Volue's business, the Board considers that the Company has adequate equity and capital structure.

Current Board mandates

The Board of Directors holds the following authorisations until the Annual General Meeting in 2023, but in no event later than 30 June 2023.

Authority to acquire own shares

The Board of Directors is authorised pursuant to the Public Limited Companies Act section 9-4 to acquire shares in the Company ("own shares") on behalf of the Company with an aggregate nominal value of up to 5,754,788.56. The authority also encompasses contractual pledges over own shares.

When acquiring own shares the consideration per share may not be less than NOK 1 and may not exceed NOK 400. The Board of Directors determines the methods by which own shares can be acquired or disposed of.

At the date of this document, Volue has acquired 257,141 own shares under this authorisation.

Authority to increase the share capital

The Board of Directors is authorized pursuant to the Public Limited Companies Act section 10-14 (1) to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 5,754,788.56. Subject to this aggregate amount limitation, the authority may be used on more than one occasion.

The authority may be used to issue shares as consideration in connection with acquisitions (including deferred payments and earn-out obligations) or to finance acquisitions, to issue shares in connection with share-based incentive schemes or employee share programs or to raise new equity in order to strengthen the Company's financing.

The authority covers capital increases against contributions in cash and contributions other than in cash. The authority covers the right to incur special obligations for the Company, ref. section 10-2 of the Public Limited Companies Act. The authority covers resolutions on mergers in accordance with section 13-5 of the Public Limited Companies Act.

4. Equal treatment of shareholders and agreements with related parties

Equal treatment of shareholders

Volue has one class of shares and all shares have equal voting rights. It is a fundamental principle that all shareholders shall be treated equally. At 31 December 2022 there were 143,869,714 ordinary shares each with a par value of NOK 0.40. The Articles of Association place no restriction on voting rights.

Agreements with related parties

The Company must ensure proper handling of agreements between the Company and related parties. "Related party" have the meaning set out in section 3-12 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. All agreements with related parties are disclosed in Note 23 to the annual accounts. All business activities are based on arm's length terms. In the event of agreements with related parties, the following procedures shall be followed:

• Members of the Board and the Executive Management shall notify the Board c/o the Chairman in writing if they have any material direct or indirect interest in any agreement to be entered into by the Company. If the agreement does not require Board approval, the members of the Board and the Executive Management shall notify the person who is authorised to approve the entering into of the agreement under the Company's rules of authorization.

• Members of the Board and the Executive Management who have an interest in any agreement entered into by the Company shall refrain from participating in such agreement in accordance with applicable provisions under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act.

• The Executive Management shall consider whether an agreement with a related party is subject to the requirements of chapter 3 V of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act. If so, the agreement is to be handled according to these requirements.

• To the extent shareholder approval in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act is not required, it shall be assessed whetherit is necessary to obtain a third party valuation of the agreement. The assessment of the need for a third party valuation shall take into consideration: (i) the nature of the agreement, (ii) the size and term of the agreement, (iii) the relationship between the Company and the related party, and (iv) the ability to benchmark the conditions under such agreement against comparable agreements.

• The Board shall consider whether each agreement between the Company and a related party shall be described in the directors' report.

• Subject to the rules in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-5 and 5-6, the Board shall in the annual report and half-year report inform whether an agreement covered by the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act section 3-16 no. 1 no longer meets the conditions for exemption.

5. Shares and negotiability

The Company has one class of shares and all shares have equal voting rights. There are no provisions in the Company's Articles of Association that limit the right to own, trade or vote for shares in the Company.

6. General meetings

Through the General Meeting, the shareholders exercise the highest authority in the Company. All shareholders have a right to attend, make a statement and vote at the General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting for 2023 takes place on April 26th.

