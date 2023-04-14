Volue : Early April Emissions Data Disclosure to Soon Impact Market Expectations for the Medium Term

Every year in early April, the European Commission publishes emissions data for all installations participating in EU ETS for the year prior. The result provides the possibility for analysts to not only adjust emissions for the previous year, but also rebase their emission forecasts for coming years.

In the weeks ahead of the data disclosure, emission forecasts are surfacing in energy sector media. Volue Insight has for years taken part in media polls, and that also goes for this year.

With our monitoring of the power sector and industrial development, we see 2022 emissions have been impacted by a marginal gas to hard coal/lignite switch, arising from high gas prices. The energy crisis has harmed industrial output, particularly in Q4 2022. This has lowered industrial emissions considerably. It has also resulted in a strong power demand decrease, which has been offset by weak nuclear and hydropower output.



We are now also looking at another year with year-on-year emission decreases, but this time much more significant: We expect 2023 emissions for EU ETS+UK to drop by another 115 Mt, going from 1424 Mt in 2022 to 1309 Mt in 2023 (For EU ETS only: Emissions are to drop by 102 Mt, from 1319 Mt in 2022 to 1217 Mt in 2023). This is mainly due to a strong decrease in power sector emissions.