Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:41:43 2023-04-14 am EDT
20.80 NOK   +1.46%
04:16aVolue : Early April Emissions Data Disclosure to Soon Impact Market Expectations for the Medium Term
PU
04/13Saudefaldene : Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's Ancitra software
PU
03/31Volue : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volue : Early April Emissions Data Disclosure to Soon Impact Market Expectations for the Medium Term

04/14/2023 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every year in early April, the European Commission publishes emissions data for all installations participating in EU ETS for the year prior. The result provides the possibility for analysts to not only adjust emissions for the previous year, but also rebase their emission forecasts for coming years.

In the weeks ahead of the data disclosure, emission forecasts are surfacing in energy sector media. Volue Insight has for years taken part in media polls, and that also goes for this year.

With our monitoring of the power sector and industrial development, we see 2022 emissions have been impacted by a marginal gas to hard coal/lignite switch, arising from high gas prices. The energy crisis has harmed industrial output, particularly in Q4 2022. This has lowered industrial emissions considerably. It has also resulted in a strong power demand decrease, which has been offset by weak nuclear and hydropower output.

We are now also looking at another year with year-on-year emission decreases, but this time much more significant: We expect 2023 emissions for EU ETS+UK to drop by another 115 Mt, going from 1424 Mt in 2022 to 1309 Mt in 2023 (For EU ETS only: Emissions are to drop by 102 Mt, from 1319 Mt in 2022 to 1217 Mt in 2023). This is mainly due to a strong decrease in power sector emissions.

In late March, our figures showed a total 2022 emission forecast for stationary installations in EU ETS of 1319 Mt, being a decrease of 16 Mt from 2021 (-1.2%). The prognosis comprised a power sector increase of 19 Mt and an industry sector decrease of 35 Mt.

Monday 3rd of April the European Commission published the emissions data. Although this was slightly incomplete, as usual at that time of year, we understand various sources' findings of the final outcome of the figures to be in the -1.0% to -1.6% range (1314 Mt to 1322 Mt).

Taking this into account, we perceive that for the fourth year in a row, Volue Insight is the consultancy with the highest accuracy*.

We understand that an emission increase was widely expected among many consultancies ahead of the data disclosure. As a consequence, emission assessments for 2022 will be corrected downwards, while this may also have repercussions to the next couple of years, as emission forecasts for those years may have been somewhat anchored to 2022 emissions.

A 40 Mt adjustment for 2022 may in some cases be required, while possibly 30 Mt for 2023, 20 Mt for 2024 and 10 Mt for 2025 could be the result - hence, a decrease in market emission expectations of some 100 Mt totally over 2022-2025 only as a result of the data disclosure could be the result.

This will probably soon be digested in EUA market prices.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Volue AS published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 08:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOLUE ASA
04:16aVolue : Early April Emissions Data Disclosure to Soon Impact Market Expectations for the M..
PU
04/13Saudefaldene : Unlocking the value of flexible assets in the balancing market with Volue's..
PU
03/31Volue : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03/31Volue - Notice of ordinary general meeting
AQ
03/31Volue - Strategic Power Grid deal with a dominant, undisclosed Danish power distributor
AQ
03/31Volue publishes its 2022 Annual Report and ESG Report
AQ
03/31Volue : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
03/29Volue - Presenting at DNB Small & Medium Enterprises Conference 2023
AQ
03/22Volue : announces the launch of Spark's first service
PU
03/20Volue : ESG Report 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 344 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2023 97,7 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net cash 2023 475 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 943 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 739
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 NOK
Average target price 35,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-27.18%285
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.86%2 157 512
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.35.09%59 289
SYNOPSYS INC.19.50%58 112
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.91%54 968
SEA LIMITED61.39%47 591
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer