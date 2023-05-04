Volue : Iberdrola Digitalises Power Production Planning With Volue's Smart Power Software

Iberdrola has been at the forefront of sustainability and technological innovation from its foundation.

A leader in the green transition, Iberdrola is one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation that now embarks on a digitalisation journey with Volue to enhance the management of its 160 hydropower plants. The goal is to put in place a solution to support the market bidding and dispatching processes that unlocks the flexibility of the generation portfolio and boosts the digitalisation that the energy management processes require in the green transition.

In the course of the project, which started out with a successful proof of concept two years ago, the Volue team will configure its off-the-shelf software and adapt it to Iberdrola's specific business processes. Through a standard software suite, Iberdrola will be able to optimally manage the production of its hydropower plants across all the power markets in Iberia, both exchange (OMIE) and TSO (REE and REN) markets. Volue software is a flexible solution that can be easily configured to manage all processes of the Iberian power market. The processes are modelled on top of a common platform and the software seamlessly manages the relationship between energy market bidding units (UOF), TSO production units (UP) and physical units (UFI).

Energy management is at the core of Iberdrola's business and Volue supports all energy management business processes, including the short-term production planning, the creation of bidding strategies and trading and scheduling for all the different energy markets where Iberdrola is active.

Through the digitalisation of processes, Iberdrola will build a body of traceable data. The easy to understand results are the prerequisite for achieving transparency - internally as well as externally.

Climate change is a palpable threat.

Spain has placed the energy transition at the core of its energy and climate policies and aims to achieve climate neutrality before 2040. Hydropower plants are key to the energy transition because they provide precious, large scale flexibility to compensate for the high intermittency of other renewable resources.

