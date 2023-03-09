Advanced search
VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
Volue : Keep Track of the European Gas Market

03/09/2023 | 03:52am EST
Not long ago, predicting the price of gas was easy. Gas was always inexpensive and available. But in 2022, because of the Ukraine conflict, we saw record-high peaks followed by a steep fall in the beginning of 2023.

The price of gas and the price of power have become inseparable, and an immediate break-up seems highly unlikely. Thus, keeping track of the European gas market is more important than ever.

How will the market move? To find the right answer, we need to piece together a picture with many unknowns: Ukraine, the supply of gas from other markets, such as the US, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and the influx of renewable energy sources. A possible economic upswing and subsequent increase in gas consumption in Asia could also have an impact.

Volue AS published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 08:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 202 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 58,1 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
Net cash 2022 446 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 367 M 317 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 33,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,40 NOK
Average target price 35,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-16.87%317
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.98%1 891 843
SYNOPSYS INC.15.58%55 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.61%53 319
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.17%51 688
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.25%45 230