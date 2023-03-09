Volue : Keep Track of the European Gas Market

Not long ago, predicting the price of gas was easy. Gas was always inexpensive and available. But in 2022, because of the Ukraine conflict, we saw record-high peaks followed by a steep fall in the beginning of 2023.



The price of gas and the price of power have become inseparable, and an immediate break-up seems highly unlikely. Thus, keeping track of the European gas market is more important than ever.

How will the market move? To find the right answer, we need to piece together a picture with many unknowns: Ukraine, the supply of gas from other markets, such as the US, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and the influx of renewable energy sources. A possible economic upswing and subsequent increase in gas consumption in Asia could also have an impact.

