Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Volue ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLUE   NO0010894603

VOLUE ASA

(VOLUE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:58:13 2023-05-11 am EDT
17.80 NOK   +1.02%
03:37aVolue : Secures Significant Strategic Power Grid Deal With N1
PU
05/05Volue ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/05Arendals Fossekompani : First quarter financial results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volue : Secures Significant Strategic Power Grid Deal With N1

05/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This will see the development of a consolidated, high quality data platform based upon the ArcGIS Utility Network. Activity will include migrating and unifying data and extending this with a series of Volue's SaaS products. In doing so, activity will bring full business process support into the hands of users.

The SaaS products include Volue's Grid Navigator, Grid Planner and UN CIM Extractor. The partnership collectively underpins Volue and N1's commitment to facilitate the electrification of Europe.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Volue ASA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOLUE ASA
03:37aVolue : Secures Significant Strategic Power Grid Deal With N1
PU
05/05Volue ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/05Arendals Fossekompani : First quarter financial results
AQ
05/05Volue - Financial results for the first quarter 2023
AQ
05/04Volue : Iberdrola Digitalises Power Production Planning With Volue's Smart Power Software
PU
04/27Volue : Launches Smart Power to Automate Power Production Planning and Trading
PU
04/27Volue - Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2023 financial results
AQ
04/26Minutes from Ordinary General Meeting in Volue ASA
AQ
04/21Arendals Fossekompani Affirms CEO Nomination for Volue Unit
MT
04/20Volue - Arendals Fossekompani nominates Benjamin Golding as Chairman of the Board of Di..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 384 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2023 90,6 M 8,63 M 8,63 M
Net cash 2023 469 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 529 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 739
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart VOLUE ASA
Duration : Period :
Volue ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,62 NOK
Average target price 29,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trond Straume Chief Executive Officer
Arnstein Kjesbu Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ørjan Svanevik Chairman
Kjetil Dahl Knutsen Chief Technology Officer
Henning Hansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUE ASA-37.41%241
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.23%2 322 177
SYNOPSYS INC.14.93%56 370
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.01%55 679
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.09%52 232
SEA LIMITED64.41%48 481
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer