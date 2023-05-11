Volue : Secures Significant Strategic Power Grid Deal With N1

This will see the development of a consolidated, high quality data platform based upon the ArcGIS Utility Network. Activity will include migrating and unifying data and extending this with a series of Volue's SaaS products. In doing so, activity will bring full business process support into the hands of users.

The SaaS products include Volue's Grid Navigator, Grid Planner and UN CIM Extractor. The partnership collectively underpins Volue and N1's commitment to facilitate the electrification of Europe.

