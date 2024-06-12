Volue, a leader in technologies and services that enable its customers to succeed in the energy transition, has signed a deal with the leading e-methane and hydrogen developer Nordic Ren-Gas for the simulation of electricity market operations and the provision of its control room service.

The partnership is the first large-scale system and service package to the Power-to-X sector for Volue Energy Market Services. Volue Energy Market Services works with customers across the renewable sector to outsource production planning and optimisation, trading, and related operational processes.

Volue will now deliver simulation and control room services to the leading Nordic developer of green hydrogen and e-methane in Finland. Ren-Gas was founded in July 2021 with the goal of creating a decentralised portfolio of e-methane production plants in Finland. By early 2024, Ren-Gas has six plants in its portfolio, the construction of the first plant in Tampere Finland is targeted to start in 2024, and the production of e-methane in 2027.

The deal includes an Energy Management System (EMS) provided as Software as a Service (SaaS), SCADA connections, information exchange and simulation of the functionalities of electricity market services. The aim is to simulate Ren-Gas' future electricity procurement and reserve market operations within a simulated and risk-free environment.

On the deal, Tomi Pesonen, Senior Vice President, Volue Energy Market Services, said "We have worked closely with Nordic Ren-Gas to deliver reliable energy management solutions that meet their requirements. Our expertise ensures that we can optimise operations with efficiency and profitability in mind, and it is greatly rewarding to see Nordic Ren-Gas recognise this. I look forward to working together with them, supporting both their activity, and the growth of the Power-to-X sector in the process."

Trond Straume, CEO, Volue,said: "As a market leader for software-backed services in the renewables sector, Volue Energy Market Services provides portfolio management as a service to a growing market, including small to medium wind, solar and battery players. The move into the Power-to-X sector once again illustrates our market-proven capabilities across regions, sectors, and product areas."

"Our aim is to create a portfolio of e-methane assets that will be able to operate efficiently across different commodity markets. For the future success, it is essential that we can model the market operations in the simulator environment and verify the necessary interfaces. It is wonderful that we can work with Volue to develop the best practices for the innovative Power-to-X sector", said Antti Alahäivälä, development manager, Nordic Ren-Gas.

Volue Energy Market Services provides the energy market with several solutions including Asset Optimisation as a Service, Energy Trading as a Service, complete asset portfolio management and advisory services across European and Nordic power generation and procurement portfolios.