Voluntis : announces record commercial bookings and a tripling of its sales invoicing in 2020

09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
  • New agreements signed with pharma since December 2019 could generate up to € 25 million of revenues over the next 4 years, primarily in upfront and milestones payments
  • Commercial launch of co-developed solutions would allow Voluntis to receive additional licensing payments which could represent tens of millions of euros annually
  • Sales invoicing has tripled in 2020 YTD vs. FY 2019
  • Strong commercial momentum with pharmaceutical partners as the industry relies on digital health solutions to help manage the Covid-19 crisis
  • Voluntis records immediate benefits from the execution of its strategic roadmap

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announces today that new collaborations signed with pharmaceutical partners since December 2019 will have a major contribution to the growth of its revenues in as early as 2020.

As part of these agreements described in the half-year financial report published yesterday and subject to the fulfillment of certain contractual conditions, Voluntis stands to receive up to € 25 million primarily in cumulated upfront and milestone payments between 2020 and 2024.

The commercial launch of co-developed solutions would make Voluntis eligible to receive additional payments for the license of its Theraxium platform and proprietary digital therapeutics. These payments may cumulatively amount to tens of millions of euros per year, based on negotiated per-patient fees and projected number of end-users.

New commercial agreements have led to a significant growth of the Voluntis' sales invoicing between 2019 and 2020. From January 1, 2020 to date, Voluntis has invoiced € 8.4 million to its life sciences clients, i.e. three times the entire 2019 financial year (€ 2.7 million).

This significant acceleration of Voluntis' commercial bookings is an illustration of the positive momentum of the digital health sector, which is particularly notable during the Covid-19 crisis. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to digital therapeutics to support and enhance their product portfolio to deliver optimal treatment experiences to patients worldwide. These new solutions also enable remote patient monitoring and the expansion of at-home treatments.

'The last nine months have been the most successful for Voluntis in terms of commercial bookings. The pre-launch revenues booked over the period exceed the cumulative amounts booked between 2011 and 2019. We are delighted to see the immediate benefits of our strategic plan initiated earlier this year, and to pave the way for future growth' said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer.

'We are proud to collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies' added Romain Marmot, Chief Business Officer. 'Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the incoming requests from both new and existing partners offer additional opportunities to expand our portfolio of drug-digital combinations, with a specific focus on oncology'.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Disclaimer

Voluntis SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:09:01 UTC
