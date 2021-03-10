Log in
VOLUNTIS

(ALVTX)
Voluntis : Announces the Organization of Meetings With Institutional Investors Accompanied by Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont

03/10/2021
Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that the company is going to meet French and European institutional investors with the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

On this occasion, the company will review its positioning and development perspectives in the vast market of digital therapeutics, based on its rich portfolio of solutions co-developed with leading pharmaceutical companies.

The presentation, available on the company's website via the link: https://www.voluntis.com/en/investors#documents , includes further details on the progress of the commercial pipeline of partnered DTx solutions, the global footprint of the company's activities and the use of sales invoicing as an alternative performance indicator.

As a reminder, the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont initiated Voluntis’ stock coverage last week with a study entitled "Algorithms enabling better care" and a €8.9 target price.

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.


Financials
Sales 2020 6,79 M 8,07 M 8,07 M
Net income 2020 -10,4 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2020 0,91 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,0 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,62x
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 82,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre Leurent Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guillaume Floch Chief Financial Officer
Eric Elliott Chairman
Geneviève D'Orsay Chief Medical Officer
Etienne Vial Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLUNTIS10.65%52
ADOBE INC.-12.19%201 892
WORKDAY INC.2.63%56 150
AUTODESK, INC.-13.55%55 654
TWILIO INC.-5.29%54 653
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.60%40 442
