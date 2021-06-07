Voluntis : Voluntis receives FDA 510(k) clearance for a new version of Insulia supporting an expanded range of basal insulins

Insulia, a digital therapeutic, is now cleared by the FDA for use by people with type 2 diabetes, using a wide range of basal insulin analogues, including all approved insulin glargines

Expanded range of supported insulins also integrated in CE mark received by Voluntis for Insulia

14th regulatory clearance (worldwide) obtained by Voluntis for a digital therapeutic

Cambridge (USA), Paris (France), June 7, 2021, 6:00 pm CET - Voluntis (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announced that it has received the FDA 510(k) clearance for a new version of Insulia supporting an additional basal insulin product, expanding the scope of insulins covered by the solution. Voluntis' flagship diabetes digital therapeutic, Insulia, helps people with type 2 diabetes with dose titration. It is indicated for patients with type 2 diabetes initiating or uncontrolled on basal insulin, treated with a wide range of basal insulin analogues, including all approved insulin glargines.

In addition, Voluntis has integrated this new product version within the scope of its CE mark for Insulia, therefore enabling the use of this solution in countries of the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

“We are delighted to receive Voluntis' 14th regulatory clearance for a digital therapeutic” said Raffi Krikorian, SVP Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs. “The parallel US and EU regulatory process that we conducted to clear this new version of Insulia is an important achievement that further illustrates Voluntis' global expertise and capabilities to effectively develop and bring to market Software as Medical Device solutions based on our Theraxium platform”.

About Insulia®

Insulia® provides automated insulin dose recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia® using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal insulin dosing based on the person's specific needs. The user then receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor the patient's progress toward their goal thanks to tailored notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.insulia.com.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Voluntis Group and its business, including its prospects and product development. Voluntis believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 2020 Half-year Financial Report and the 2020 Annual Financial Report published by Voluntis on September 29, 2020 and April 22, 2021, respectively, copies of which are available on the Group's website (www.voluntis.com), and on changes in economic conditions, financial markets and markets in which Voluntis is present. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Voluntis or that Voluntis does not consider material at this time. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to differ materially from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. Voluntis disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

