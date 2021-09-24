Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Volution Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAN   GB00BN3ZZ526

VOLUTION GROUP PLC

(FAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Volution : 24.09.2021Volution win gold at the Corporate & Financial Awards

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Content]

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLUTION GROUP PLC
07:32aVOLUTION : 24.09.2021Volution win gold at the Corporate & Financial Awards
PU
09/20VOLUTION GROUP PLC(LSE : FAN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/10VOLUTION : 10.09.2021Completion of Acquisition of Energy Recovery Industries
PU
09/10VOLUTION : Closes $28 Million Energy Recovery Industries Deal
MT
09/10Volution Group plc completed the acquisition of Energy Recovery Industries Corp. S.r.L.
CI
08/02VOLUTION : To Acquire Energy Recovery Industries For $28 Million
MT
08/02VOLUTION : 02.08.2021Acquisition of Energy Recovery Industries
PU
08/02Volution Group plc signed an agreement to acquire Energy Recovery Industries.
CI
07/22FTSE Edges Lower, Housing Sector Looks Attractively Cheap, Bank of America Says
DJ
07/22Oil, Mining Losses Drag FTSE 100
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2021 25,0 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2021 67,0 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,9x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 492 M 1 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 463
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Volution Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 549,00 GBX
Average target price 475,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Arthur George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Robert Hollingworth Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Reading Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Tiney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUTION GROUP PLC96.77%1 492
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.12.98%68 785
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC56.30%52 762
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION41.81%46 413
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC28.20%44 217
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-38.47%33 904