Volution : 01.06.2021Volution Group plc promoted to the FTSE 250

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions is pleased to announce that it has been promoted to the FTSE 250 with effect from 28 May 2021.
Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer said:
'We are delighted to announce our inclusion in the FTSE 250 index; a testament to the efforts of our dedicated team and the tremendous progress we have made with our strategy.'
Note to Editors:
Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions.
Volution Group comprises 17 key brands across three regions:
UK: Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Torin-Sifan.
Continental Europe: Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, ClimaRad.
Australasia: Simx, Ventair.
