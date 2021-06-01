Log in
Volution : 01.06.2021Volution Group plc promoted to the FTSE 250

06/01/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions is pleased to announce that it has been promoted to the FTSE 250 with effect from 28 May 2021.

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer said:

'We are delighted to announce our inclusion in the FTSE 250 index; a testament to the efforts of our dedicated team and the tremendous progress we have made with our strategy.'

- ENDS -

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 1293 441501

Andy O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications
James Macey White
Giles Kernick
+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions.

Volution Group comprises 17 key brands across three regions:

UK: Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Torin-Sifan.

Continental Europe: Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, ClimaRad.

Australasia: Simx, Ventair.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
