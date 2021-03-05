Volution : 05.03.2021Volution shortlisted for Best Investor Communication Award at the plc awards

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for Best Investor Communication Award at the plc awards.

Ronnie George, the Group CEO said:

'I'm so proud of what the team did last year when we refreshed our communications and helped to educate investors on how we are thinking and working to become more sustainable. 'Healthy Air, Sustainably' is resonating nicely with our stakeholders now and although we have more to do, our ESG initiatives are progressing well.



I'm really hoping we may be able to attend the awards ceremony in person when it takes place in September 21. Fingers crossed.'

- ENDS -

For further information:

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc

Lee Nurse, Business Development Director

+44 (0) 7970 565 491

Tulchan Communications

James Macey White

David Allchurch

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions.

Volution Group comprises 17 key brands across three regions:

UK: Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Torin-Sifan.

Continental Europe: Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, ClimaRad.

Australasia: Simx, Ventair.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com​​​​​​