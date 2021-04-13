Log in
VOLUTION GROUP PLC (FAN)

VOLUTION GROUP PLC

(FAN)
Volution : 13.04.2021Volution Group plc receives the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark

04/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
  • Volution Group plc recognised by the London Stock Exchange as contributing to the global green economy.
  • The Green Economy Mark is given to companies and funds that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions.
  • Volution Group plc is only the 4th Building Materials (ICB sub-sector) company to receive it.
  • Volution Group plc is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions comprised of 17 key brands across 3 geographic regions.

Volution Group plc ('Volution', LSE: FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark.

This classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed on all segments of London Stock Exchange's Main Market and AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

The underlying methodology incorporates the Green Revenues data model developed by FTSE Russell. It provides a detailed taxonomy of environmental goods, products and services, and is designed to recognise both 'pure-play' green technology companies, as well as those across all industries that make significant contributions to the transition to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

​​​​​​​Ronnie George, Volution Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Our commitment to sustainability is embedded in all aspects of our business and we are pleased to have received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, recognising our contribution to the global green economy. We continue to make good progress with our recently announced sustainability targets in keeping with our approach of providing 'Healthy Air, Sustainably'.'

Denzil Jenkins, Interim CEO, London Stock Exchange plc said:

'Congratulations to Volution on receiving the Green Economy Mark. There is growing investor demand for actionable climate and environment-related financial information, with global asset allocations to green and sustainable finance increasing each year. The Green Economy Mark underlines London Stock Exchange's commitment to supporting issuers and investors in the transition to a greener economy.'

-ends-

For further information:

Volution Group plc

Ronnie George, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441501

Andy O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 1293 441536

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

James Macey White

Giles Kernick

Volution Group plc Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions. Volution Group comprises 17 key brands across three regions:

UK: Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Torin-Sifan.

Continental Europe: Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, inVENTer, Ventilair, ClimaRad.

Australasia: Simx, Ventair, Manrose.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

Disclaimer

Volution Group plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
