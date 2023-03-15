Volution promotes Non-Executive Director Nigel Lingwood to chair

(Alliance News) - Volution Group PLC on Wednesday said it has appointed Non-Executive Director Nigel Lingwood as chair designate, set to replace Paul Hollingworth on June 23.

The Crawley-based manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality products noted that Hollingworth has served on the board for nine years.

Volution said of Lingwood: "Since his appointment in 2020, Nigel has made a valuable contribution to Volution, bringing extensive financial and accounting expertise to the board, together with significant public company knowledge, and wide-ranging merger and acquisition experience, both in the UK and internationally."

Volution shares were 1.7% lower at 422.50 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.