    FAN   GB00BN3ZZ526

VOLUTION GROUP PLC

(FAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49:30 2023-03-15 am EDT
423.50 GBX   -1.51%
Volution promotes Non-Executive Director Nigel Lingwood to chair

03/15/2023 | 10:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Volution Group PLC on Wednesday said it has appointed Non-Executive Director Nigel Lingwood as chair designate, set to replace Paul Hollingworth on June 23.

The Crawley-based manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality products noted that Hollingworth has served on the board for nine years.

Volution said of Lingwood: "Since his appointment in 2020, Nigel has made a valuable contribution to Volution, bringing extensive financial and accounting expertise to the board, together with significant public company knowledge, and wide-ranging merger and acquisition experience, both in the UK and internationally."

Volution shares were 1.7% lower at 422.50 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 319 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2023 36,0 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net Debt 2023 54,4 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 850 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 918
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Volution Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLUTION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 430,00 GBX
Average target price 425,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Arthur George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Robert Hollingworth Non-Executive Chairman
Claire Tiney Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Jane Mellor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLUTION GROUP PLC17.81%1 033
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.82%49 608
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC12.50%43 318
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.23%42 996
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION10.91%38 199
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)14.88%21 456