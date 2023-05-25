Volvere annual profit doubles on 24% revenue jump

Volvere PLC - Leamington Spa, England-based investor in undervalued or distressed businesses - Posts revenue of GBP38.0 million for 2022, up 24% from GBP30.7 million in 2021. Pretax profit doubles to GBP2.3 million from GBP1.1 million a year earlier, as operating profit rises to GBP1.8m from GBP1.2 million. Looking ahead, says it sees an increasing number of investment opportunities across multiple sectors as businesses grapple with "higher interest rates, energy, raw material and staff costs at a time of flat or reduced demand".

Current stock price: 1,150.00 pence each, down 4.2% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 9.5%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

