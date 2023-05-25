Advanced search
    VLE   GB0032302688

VOLVERE PLC

(VLE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:01:46 2023-05-25 am EDT
1150.00 GBX   -4.17%
09:18aVolvere annual profit doubles on 24% revenue jump
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (VLE.L) VOLVERE Posts FY22 Revenue GBP38M
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (VLE.L) VOLVERE Posts FY22 Loss GBX21.53
MT
Volvere annual profit doubles on 24% revenue jump

05/25/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Volvere PLC - Leamington Spa, England-based investor in undervalued or distressed businesses - Posts revenue of GBP38.0 million for 2022, up 24% from GBP30.7 million in 2021. Pretax profit doubles to GBP2.3 million from GBP1.1 million a year earlier, as operating profit rises to GBP1.8m from GBP1.2 million. Looking ahead, says it sees an increasing number of investment opportunities across multiple sectors as businesses grapple with "higher interest rates, energy, raw material and staff costs at a time of flat or reduced demand".

Current stock price: 1,150.00 pence each, down 4.2% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 9.5%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ON24, INC. 2.05% 7.47 Delayed Quote.-13.44%
VOLVERE PLC -4.17% 1150 Delayed Quote.4.35%
