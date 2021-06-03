Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Volvere plc
  News
  Summary
    VLE   GB0032302688

VOLVERE PLC

(VLE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 03:00:00 am
1390 GBX   --.--%
Volvere : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

06/03/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Volvere plc

("Volvere" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of AGM

Volvere announces that it is posting to shareholders today notice of its annual general meeting, to be held at 2.30 p.m. at Marriott Harrison LLP, 11 Staple Inn, London WC1V 7QH on Monday 28 June 2021, together with hard copies (for those shareholders who have not elected to receive electronic communication from the Company) of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

Please note that notwithstanding the UK Government's proposed Roadmap out of lockdown in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the proposed further relaxation of restrictions and social distancing measures from no earlier than 21 June 2021, there remains a level of uncertainty as to the extent of measures that will be taken by the UK Government between the date of this document and the date of the AGM. As such, if Shareholders do intend to attend the AGM in person, they should only do so in compliance with, and strict adherence to, any social distancing measures and/or travel restrictions that remain in place at the date of the AGM, and if they consider it prudent to do so having given careful consideration to the current circumstances (including, in particular, the health and safety of themselves and others).

Copies of these documents is available on the Company's website, www.volvere.co.uk.

For further information:

Volvere plc

Jonathan Lander, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 1926 335700

www.volvere.co.uk

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Sandy Jamieson/James Lewis

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 213 0880

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam/Alex Aylen/Georgina McCooke

Hobart Capital Markets LLP (Joint Broker)

Lee Richardson

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 070 5691

Disclaimer

Volvere plc published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 30,8 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2020 -0,79 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net cash 2020 19,7 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 50,7 M 50,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 25,9%
