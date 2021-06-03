Volvere : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Volvere plc

("Volvere" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of AGM

Volvere announces that it is posting to shareholders today notice of its annual general meeting, to be held at 2.30 p.m. at Marriott Harrison LLP, 11 Staple Inn, London WC1V 7QH on Monday 28 June 2021, together with hard copies (for those shareholders who have not elected to receive electronic communication from the Company) of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

Please note that notwithstanding the UK Government's proposed Roadmap out of lockdown in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the proposed further relaxation of restrictions and social distancing measures from no earlier than 21 June 2021, there remains a level of uncertainty as to the extent of measures that will be taken by the UK Government between the date of this document and the date of the AGM. As such, if Shareholders do intend to attend the AGM in person, they should only do so in compliance with, and strict adherence to, any social distancing measures and/or travel restrictions that remain in place at the date of the AGM, and if they consider it prudent to do so having given careful consideration to the current circumstances (including, in particular, the health and safety of themselves and others).

Copies of these documents is available on the Company's website, www.volvere.co.uk.

