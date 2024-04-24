Volvo Car AB is a Sweden-based automotive brand. Volvo Car Group is focused on the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of passenger cars, with particular focus on sustainability, fully electric cars and direct consumer relations, including subscription and other new mobility services. Volvo Car Groupâs addressable market is the global premium passenger car market. Moreover, the Companyâs intention is to be a pure electric car company and as a result it is undergoing a shift in its business model to a direct sales model in most of its markets. Volvo Carsâ commitment to electrification also results in the launch of Polestar, a progressive stand-alone electric performance car brand, in which Volvo Cars owns shares. Volvo Cars also holds shares in the automotive brand LYNK&CO, which focuses on young open-minded urban people through a flexible customer offering.

