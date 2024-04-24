STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars reported a rise in first-quarter adjusted operating earnings on Wednesday, helped by lower material costs and higher volumes. (Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
