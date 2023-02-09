Volvo Car 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Challenging 2023

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB on Thursday posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings after seeing increased sales volumes, positive mix and price increases, but cautioned that 2023 will be another challenging year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 2.46 billion Swedish kronor ($232.2 million) from SEK2.12 billion, as revenue rose 31% to SEK105.25 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had projected a net profit of SEK2.29 billion, on revenue of SEK98.49 billion.

The Swedish auto maker said that for the duration of 2023 it expects raw material prices to remain at elevated levels and spot-buying of semi-conductors will continue. However, it is hopeful that Covid-19-related supply shortages from China are in the past and it continues to see steady improvement in the supply of semi-conductors.

In addition, the company said it is optimistic that the price of lithium will start to decline toward the end of the year.

Despite, the global turbulence, uncertainty and recent price increases, Volvo Car continues to see healthy demand for its cars, it said.

"We expect a solid double-digit growth in retail sales during this year, provided there are no unexpected supply chain disruptions," Chief Executive Jim Rowan said.

"We intend to continue increasing our volumes for fully electric cars in 2023, taking the full year share higher than last year's share of 11%."

