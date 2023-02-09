Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Volvo Car AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLCAR B   SE0016844831

VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)

(VOLCAR B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:44 2023-02-08 am EST
52.00 SEK   -0.29%
01:16aVolvo Cars' Q4 operating profit falls
RE
01:01aVolvo Cars reports full-year 2022 results - accelerating strategic journey and navigating challenges
AQ
02/07Auto industry risks missing climate goal by 75% -industry-backed study
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo Car 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Challenging 2023

02/09/2023 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB on Thursday posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings after seeing increased sales volumes, positive mix and price increases, but cautioned that 2023 will be another challenging year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 2.46 billion Swedish kronor ($232.2 million) from SEK2.12 billion, as revenue rose 31% to SEK105.25 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had projected a net profit of SEK2.29 billion, on revenue of SEK98.49 billion.

The Swedish auto maker said that for the duration of 2023 it expects raw material prices to remain at elevated levels and spot-buying of semi-conductors will continue. However, it is hopeful that Covid-19-related supply shortages from China are in the past and it continues to see steady improvement in the supply of semi-conductors.

In addition, the company said it is optimistic that the price of lithium will start to decline toward the end of the year.

Despite, the global turbulence, uncertainty and recent price increases, Volvo Car continues to see healthy demand for its cars, it said.

"We expect a solid double-digit growth in retail sales during this year, provided there are no unexpected supply chain disruptions," Chief Executive Jim Rowan said.

"We intend to continue increasing our volumes for fully electric cars in 2023, taking the full year share higher than last year's share of 11%."


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0150ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.92% 205.7 Delayed Quote.9.14%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -0.29% 52 Delayed Quote.9.75%
All news about VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
01:16aVolvo Cars' Q4 operating profit falls
RE
01:01aVolvo Cars reports full-year 2022 results - accelerating strategic journey and navigati..
AQ
02/07Auto industry risks missing climate goal by 75% -industry-backed study
RE
02/06Volvo Cars reports global sales of 48,520 cars in January
AQ
02/06Volvo Car Proposes Appointment of Ruby Lu to Board
DJ
02/06The Nomination Committee's proposal for election of members to the Board of Directors o..
AQ
02/06Volvo Car AB (Publ.) Announces Tom Johnstone Declines Re-Election as Director
CI
02/03Volvo Car Sales Rose 2% on Year in January
DJ
02/03Volvo Cars' sales up 2% in January
RE
02/03Volvo Cars reports global sales of 48,520 cars in January
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 322 B 30 396 M 30 396 M
Net income 2022 15 969 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net cash 2022 32 470 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 B 14 619 M 14 619 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 42 300
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Volvo Car AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 52,00 SEK
Average target price 49,72 SEK
Spread / Average Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Rowan President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ekdahl Chief Financial Officer & Head-Global Accounting
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Henrik Green Head-Global Advanced Technology & Sustainability
Javier Varela Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)9.75%14 619
TESLA, INC.59.77%622 727
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.66%196 356
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.41%111 260
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.92%82 326
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.06%81 433