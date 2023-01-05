Volvo Car Sales Fell 12% on Year in 2022

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB said Thursday that car sales fell 12.0% in 2022 on year amid supply-chain challenges and production restraints caused by component shortages and Covid-19-related lockdowns in China, though demand remained robust.

Sale rose 12.8% on year in December, it said.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--said it sold 72,663 cars in December, up from 64,436 in the same month the prior year.

In Europe, sales rose 17.0% to 33,407 cars, while sales in China rose 15.8% to 16,950 cars. The company reported a sales increase of 6.4% in the U.S., to 11,111 cars.

Volvo's recharge range of fully electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 43.8% of all Volvo cars sold globally in December, while fully electric models accounted for 20.1% of global sales, the company said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0457ET