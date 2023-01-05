Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Volvo Car AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLCAR B   SE0016844831

VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)

(VOLCAR B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38 2023-01-05 am EST
48.05 SEK   -3.98%
04:58aVolvo Car Sales Fell 12% on Year in 2022
DJ
03:16aVolvo Cars' full-year sales fall despite a 13% rise in December
RE
03:02aVolvo Cars' sales up 13% in December
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo Car Sales Fell 12% on Year in 2022

01/05/2023 | 04:58am EST
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB said Thursday that car sales fell 12.0% in 2022 on year amid supply-chain challenges and production restraints caused by component shortages and Covid-19-related lockdowns in China, though demand remained robust.

Sale rose 12.8% on year in December, it said.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--said it sold 72,663 cars in December, up from 64,436 in the same month the prior year.

In Europe, sales rose 17.0% to 33,407 cars, while sales in China rose 15.8% to 16,950 cars. The company reported a sales increase of 6.4% in the U.S., to 11,111 cars.

Volvo's recharge range of fully electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 43.8% of all Volvo cars sold globally in December, while fully electric models accounted for 20.1% of global sales, the company said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0457ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.15% 192.74 Delayed Quote.2.13%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -4.78% 47.77 Delayed Quote.5.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 323 B 30 749 M 30 749 M
Net income 2022 16 801 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
Net cash 2022 31 530 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 B 14 194 M 14 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 42 300
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Volvo Car AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 50,04 SEK
Average target price 49,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Rowan President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ekdahl Chief Financial Officer & Head-Global Accounting
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Henrik Green Head-Global Advanced Technology & Sustainability
Javier Varela Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)5.61%14 194
TESLA, INC.-7.74%341 353
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%188 972
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.67%96 453
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.13%74 899
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.26%72 274