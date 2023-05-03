Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Volvo Car AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLCAR B   SE0016844831

VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)

(VOLCAR B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:44 2023-05-03 am EDT
39.42 SEK   -2.51%
03:41aVolvo Car Sales Rose 10% on Year in April
DJ
03:11aVolvo Cars' sales up 10% in April
RE
03:01aVolvo Cars sales up 10 per cent in April
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo Car Sales Rose 10% on Year in April

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car said Wednesday that car sales rose 10% on year in April.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--sold 51,976 cars in April, up from 47,150 in the same month last year.

In Europe, sales rose 5% to 20,804 cars, while sales in China rose 46% to 12,543 cars. The company reported a sales drop of 4% in the U.S. to 9,611 cars.

Volvo's recharge range of fully-electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 40% of all Volvo cars sold globally. Fully-electric models accounted for 17% of global sales, the company said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 0340ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -2.33% 203.3 Delayed Quote.10.41%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -1.90% 39.72 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
All news about VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
03:41aVolvo Car Sales Rose 10% on Year in April
DJ
03:11aVolvo Cars' sales up 10% in April
RE
03:01aVolvo Cars sales up 10 per cent in April
AQ
05/02China EV Exports
AQ
04/27VOLVO CARS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/27Transcript : Volvo Car AB (publ.), Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Volvo Car 1Q Earnings Beat Forecasts, Cautions on Volatile Environment
DJ
04/27Volvo Cars Q1 operating profit tops forecast
RE
04/27Volvo Cars Q1 Results : Stable start to 2023, as company continues delivering on ongoing t..
AQ
04/27Volvo Car AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 389 B 37 600 M 37 600 M
Net income 2023 13 335 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net cash 2023 22 470 M 2 174 M 2 174 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 0,08%
Capitalization 126 B 12 155 M 12 155 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 43 400
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Volvo Car AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,16 SEK
Average target price 43,22 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Rowan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Ekdahl Chief Financial Officer & Head-Global Accounting
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Henrik Green Head-Global Advanced Technology & Sustainability
Anders Bell Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)-14.67%12 155
TESLA, INC.30.14%512 921
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%184 220
PORSCHE AG16.57%113 338
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20.35%99 345
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.29%82 841
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer