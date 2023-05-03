Volvo Car Sales Rose 10% on Year in April

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car said Wednesday that car sales rose 10% on year in April.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--sold 51,976 cars in April, up from 47,150 in the same month last year.

In Europe, sales rose 5% to 20,804 cars, while sales in China rose 46% to 12,543 cars. The company reported a sales drop of 4% in the U.S. to 9,611 cars.

Volvo's recharge range of fully-electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 40% of all Volvo cars sold globally. Fully-electric models accounted for 17% of global sales, the company said.

