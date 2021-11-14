Volvo Car considers opening third plant in Europe

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars is
considering building a third plant in Europe in order to boost
its production capacity beyond 1.2 million vehicles per year, a
company spokesperson said on Sunday.
German autos publication Automobilwoche reported earlier on
Sunday that the company was planning on building another
European plant by the middle of the decade to meet its
production target of 1.2 million vehicles a year, quoting Volvo
Cars CFO Bjorn Annwall.
A company spokesperson said by email to Reuters that the
company was already able to produce 1.2 million vehicles
annually at its two existing factories and wanted to increase
its capacity beyond this amount, but no plans had been finalized
as of yet.
"What we can say at this stage is that no decision has been
made. However, Volvo Cars has grown rapidly over the past decade
and aim to continue to grow at a similar pace going forward,"
the spokesperson said to Reuters.
The Gothenburg-based company, which became Sweden's second
largest listing yet after its IPO in late October with a
valuation of $18 billion, currently produces around 800,000 cars
a year at its two factories - one in Sweden and the other in
Belgium.
"We need both our plants in Europe... but we need more.
That's why we want to build a third plant," Annwall said to
Automobilwoche. Where that plant will be located is not yet
clear, he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)