Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
Volvo Car AB (publ.)
Summary
VOLCAR B
SE0016844831
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
(VOLCAR B)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm -
11:29 2022-12-30 am EST
47.38
SEK
-2.54%
07:14a
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
RE
07:01a
Volvo Cars takes full ownership of Zenseact
AQ
12/30
MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 2022
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
(Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact.
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AB VOLVO
-0.83%
188.48
-10.10%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
-2.54%
47.38
-38.48%
All news about VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
07:14a
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
RE
07:01a
Volvo Cars takes full ownership of Zenseact
AQ
12/30
MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 20..
12/09
New Volvo Cars tech hub in downtown Stockholm opens its doors
AQ
12/07
Luminar a leading global automotive technology company, will host a press conference to..
AQ
12/02
Volvo Car Sales Rose 12% on Year in November
DJ
12/02
Volvo Cars' sales up 12% in November
RE
12/02
Volvo Cars reports sales of 59,154 cars in November
AQ
12/02
Volvo Car AB (Publ.) Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Novembe..
CI
11/18
Volvo Cars becomes founding member of Accelerating to Zero Coalition, calls for more cl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
10/27
VOLVO CARS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/27
VOLVO CARS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/30
VOLVO CARS : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
More recommendations
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2022
323 B
30 984 M
30 984 M
Net income 2022
16 801 M
1 612 M
1 612 M
Net cash 2022
31 530 M
3 025 M
3 025 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,88x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
141 B
13 543 M
13 543 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,34x
EV / Sales 2023
0,31x
Nbr of Employees
42 300
Free-Float
18,0%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
47,38 SEK
Average target price
49,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target
4,83%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Rowan
President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ekdahl
Chief Financial Officer & Head-Global Accounting
Shu Fu Li
Chairman
Henrik Green
Head-Global Advanced Technology & Sustainability
Javier Varela
Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
-38.48%
13 543
TESLA, INC.
-65.42%
388 972
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-13.92%
187 424
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
-27.76%
94 469
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-34.40%
72 220
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-9.16%
70 202
More Results
