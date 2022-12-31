Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Volvo Car AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLCAR B   SE0016844831

VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)

(VOLCAR B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-30 am EST
47.38 SEK   -2.54%
07:14aVolvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
RE
07:01aVolvo Cars takes full ownership of Zenseact
AQ
12/30MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 30, 2022
MS
Volvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact

12/31/2022 | 07:14am EST
The Volvo logo is seen in truck for sale in Linden, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it has taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving software development subsidiary, Zenseact.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.83% 188.48 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -2.54% 47.38 Delayed Quote.-38.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 323 B 30 984 M 30 984 M
Net income 2022 16 801 M 1 612 M 1 612 M
Net cash 2022 31 530 M 3 025 M 3 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 141 B 13 543 M 13 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 42 300
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Volvo Car AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,38 SEK
Average target price 49,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Rowan President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ekdahl Chief Financial Officer & Head-Global Accounting
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Henrik Green Head-Global Advanced Technology & Sustainability
Javier Varela Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)-38.48%13 543
TESLA, INC.-65.42%388 972
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.92%187 424
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.76%94 469
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.40%72 220
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-9.16%70 202