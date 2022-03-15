Volvo Cars to Install Charge Points at 15 US Starbucks Stores

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB said Tuesday it is collaborating with Starbucks Corp. to establish a public electric-vehicle charging network at the coffee company's U.S. stores.

The pilot project will see as many as 60 ChargePoint Holdings Inc. fast chargers installed at up to 15 stores along a 1,350-mile route between Starbucks's Seattle headquarters and Denver, it said.

While all electric vehicle drivers will be able to use the chargers for a fee, drivers of Volvo cars will have access for free or at preferential rates, it added.

Plans include a charging location about every 100 miles with the pilot network expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

