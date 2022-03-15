Log in
    VOLCAR B   SE0016844831

VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)

(VOLCAR B)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/15 10:44:27 am
54.72 SEK   -1.26%
Volvo Cars to Install Charge Points at 15 US Starbucks Stores

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car AB said Tuesday it is collaborating with Starbucks Corp. to establish a public electric-vehicle charging network at the coffee company's U.S. stores.

The pilot project will see as many as 60 ChargePoint Holdings Inc. fast chargers installed at up to 15 stores along a 1,350-mile route between Starbucks's Seattle headquarters and Denver, it said.

While all electric vehicle drivers will be able to use the chargers for a fee, drivers of Volvo cars will have access for free or at preferential rates, it added.

Plans include a charging location about every 100 miles with the pilot network expected to be complete by the end of 2022.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1031ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -1.57% 172.96 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. 1.14% 15.14 Delayed Quote.-21.52%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -2.31% 164.5361 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 4.40% 82.77 Delayed Quote.-32.21%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) -2.06% 54.24 Delayed Quote.-28.04%
Financials
Sales 2021 277 B 28 982 M 28 982 M
Net income 2021 13 214 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net cash 2021 31 811 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 165 B 17 278 M 17 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 41 400
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 55,42 SEK
Average target price 78,13 SEK
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Samuelsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bjorn Annwall Chief Financial Officer
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Javier Varela Head-Engineering & Operations
Thomas Johnstone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.)-28.04%17 278
TESLA, INC.-27.48%792 049
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.10%223 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%102 172
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-32.86%87 524
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%71 401