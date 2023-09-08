Breitenbach/Wesel, Sep­tem­ber 8th, 2023

ELAN­TAS GmbH ("ELAN­TAS"), a sub­si­diary of the spe­cialty che­mi­cals group ALTANA AG, has released the pro­spec­tus today for the public ten­der offer ("Offer") tar­ge­ting all publicly held shares of Von Roll Hol­ding AG ("Von Roll"; SIX: ROL), at a price of 0.86 Swiss francs net per share in cash. The preli­mi­nary announ­ce­ment of the Offer was made on August 11, 2023.

The mer­ger of ELAN­TAS and Von Roll com­bi­nes the inno­va­tive strength of the two com­pa­nies with the aim of expan­ding elec­tro­mo­bi­lity and rene­wa­ble ener­gies. Based on an exter­nal valua­tion report ("Fair­ness Opi­nion") issued by IFBC in Zurich, the Board of Direc­tors of Von Roll has unani­mously endor­sed the recom­men­da­tion for share­hol­ders to embrace the offer and ten­der their shares. The report of the Board of Direc­tors con­tai­ning the recom­men­da­tion and the ratio­nale behind it is inclu­ded in the offer pro­spec­tus. The offer pro­spec­tus inclu­ding the Board of Direc­tors' report as well as the "Fair­ness Opi­nion" are avail­able on https://transaktion.elantas.de.

The Offer Period is expec­ted to com­mence on Sep­tem­ber 25, 2023 and to end on Octo­ber 27 2023, at 16:00, CEST. The Offer is sla­ted to be com­ple­ted in Novem­ber 2023 and is sub­ject to cus­to­mary offer con­di­ti­ons, inclu­ding regu­la­tory appro­vals. A detailed indi­ca­tive time­ta­ble is deli­ne­a­ted in the Offer Prospectus.

ELAN­TAS has ent­e­red into a share purchase agree­ment with the von Finck family and ten­der agree­ments with Von Roll's manage­ment, accord­ing to which ELAN­TAS will acquire a total stake of 82.57 per­cent in Von Roll, at the sti­pu­la­ted offer price of 0.86 Swiss francs per share. In the span bet­ween the initial pre-announ­ce­ment of the offer and the close of the stock exchange on Sep­tem­ber 6, 2023, ELAN­TAS has addi­tio­nally acqui­red 11,2 mil­lion shares of Von Roll on the mar­ket, accoun­ting for 3,13 per­cent of the total share capital.

Taking into account the (i) shares encom­pas­sed by the share purchase agree­ment with the von Finck family, (ii) the two ten­der agree­ments, (iii) the shares acqui­red on the mar­ket, and (iv) the 1,99% tre­a­sury shares owned by Von Roll, ELAN­TAS holds a total of 313'444'063 Von Roll shares as of Sep­tem­ber 6, 2023, cor­re­spon­ding to 87,69% of the share capi­tal docu­men­ted in the com­mer­cial regis­ter. Exclu­ding the inac­tive voting rights asso­cia­ted with Von Rol­l's self-owned shares, ELAN­TAS cur­r­ently holds 87,44% of Von Rol­l's voting rights.

Fol­lowing the com­ple­tion of the offer, ELAN­TAS intends to under­take a squeeze-out and to pay com­pen­sa­tion to the share­hol­ders equi­va­lent to the offer price. Con­se­quently, the Von Roll shares are set to be delis­ted from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Von Roll Hol­ding AG

Foun­ded in 1823, Von Roll is one of the most tra­di­tio­nal com­pa­nies in Switz­er­land. In the course of the com­pany's history, Von Roll had to adapt several times to chan­ging mar­ket envi­ron­ments and has evol­ved from Switz­er­lan­d's lar­gest steel and iron works into a high-tech indus­trial com­pany that is dri­ving the energy revolution.

Today, Von Roll is the glo­bal mar­ket lea­der for electri­cal insu­la­tion sys­tems that are used for the lar­gest wind tur­bi­nes. It deve­lops high-per­for­mance mate­ri­als for the next genera­tion of bat­te­ries in the field of e-mobility and pro­du­ces extre­mely dura­ble light­weight com­pon­ents for the air­craft indus­try. With 14 loca­ti­ons world­wide and around 1.000 employees, the group ser­ves cus­to­mers in more than 80 countries.

About ALTANA

ALTANA is a glo­bal lea­der in true spe­cialty che­mi­cals. The Group offers inno­va­tive, envi­ron­ment­ally com­pa­ti­ble solu­ti­ons for coa­ting manu­fac­tu­rers, paint and plastics pro­ces­sors, the prin­ting and pack­a­ging indus­tries, the cos­me­tics sec­tor and the electri­cal and elec­tro­nics indus­try. The pro­duct range inclu­des addi­ti­ves, spe­cial coa­tings and adhe­si­ves, effect pig­ments, sealants and com­pounds, imp­reg­na­ting resins and var­nis­hes, and tes­ting and mea­su­ring instru­ments. ALT­ANA's four divi­si­ons, BYK Addi­ti­ves & Instru­ments, ECK­ART Effect Pig­ments, ELAN­TAS Electri­cal Insu­la­tion, and ACTEGA Coa­tings & Sealants, all occupy a lea­ding posi­tion in their tar­get mar­kets with respect to qua­lity, pro­duct solu­tion exper­tise, inno­va­tion, and service.

Head­quar­te­red in Wesel, Ger­many, the ALTANA Group has 48 pro­duc­tion sites and 63 ser­vice and rese­arch labo­ra­to­ries world­wide. Throughout the Group more around 7,000 people work to ensure the world­wide suc­cess of ALTANA. In 2022, ALTANA achie­ved sales of more than 3 bil­lion euros. Around 7 per­cent of sales are inves­ted in rese­arch and deve­lo­p­ment every year. Its high ear­ning power and high growth rate make ALTANA one of the most inno­va­tive, fas­test gro­wing, and pro­fi­ta­ble che­mi­cal com­pa­nies in the world.

www.altana.com

About ELAN­TAS

ELAN­TAS, a com­pany of ALTANA AG, pro­du­ces pro­tec­tive mate­ri­als and liquid insu­la­ting mate­ri­als for the electri­cal and elec­tro­nics indus­try. The pro­ducts are used, for example, in electric motors, house­hold app­li­an­ces, cars, gene­ra­tors, wind tur­bi­nes, trans­for­mers, capa­ci­tors, lights, and sen­sors, and sup­port pro­duct deve­lo­pers in buil­ding ever smal­ler and more power­ful electri­cal and elec­tro­nic devices, thus saving mate­rial as well as energy. At the same time, the pro­ducts help to extend the life cycle of electri­cal and elec­tro­nic com­pon­ents. ELAN­TAS is repre­sen­ted by twelve manu­fac­tu­ring com­pa­nies in all major regi­ons world­wide and employed a total of 1,083 people in 2022.

www.elantas.de

Press con­tact:

Kent Gaert­ner

kent.gaertner@vonroll.com

+49303030808913

* This media release con­tains infor­ma­tion based on the cur­rent state of know­ledge. Unfo­re­see­able risks and influ­en­ces may cause devia­ti­ons from the state­ments made. For more detailed infor­ma­tion on the com­pany and its busi­ness per­for­mance, please refer to the annual report and the half-year report of Von Roll Hol­ding AG. These can be down­loa­ded digi­tally at https://www.vonroll.com/.

The offer descri­bed in this press release (the Offer) is not being made and will not be made, directly or indi­rectly, in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instru­men­ta­lity of inter­state or for­eign com­merce of, or of any faci­li­ties of a natio­nal secu­ri­ties exchange of, the United Sta­tes or to any U.S. Per­son. This inclu­des, but is not limi­ted to, facsi­mile trans­mis­sion, elec­tro­nic mail, telex, tele­phone, the inter­net and other forms of elec­tro­nic com­mu­ni­ca­tion. Accord­in­gly, copies of the docu­ments and mate­ri­als rela­ting to the Offer and any other docu­ments or mate­ri­als rela­ting to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indi­rectly, mai­led or other­wise trans­mit­ted, dis­tri­bu­ted or for­war­ded (inclu­ding, without limi­ta­tion, by cus­to­di­ans, nomi­nees or trus­tees) in or into the United Sta­tes or to a U.S. Per­son and secu­ri­ties can­not be ten­de­red in the Offer by any such use, means, instru­men­ta­lity or faci­lity or from or wit­hin or by per­sons loca­ted or resi­dent in the United Sta­tes or by any U.S. Per­son. Any pur­por­ted ten­der of secu­ri­ties in the Offer resul­ting directly or indi­rectly from a vio­la­tion of these restric­tions will be inva­lid and any pur­por­ted ten­der of secu­ri­ties made by a per­son loca­ted in the United Sta­tes, a U.S. Per­son, by any per­son acting for the account or bene­fit of a U.S. Per­son, or by any agent, fidu­ciary or other inter­me­di­ary acting on a non-dis­cre­tio­nary basis for a princi­pal giving inst­ruc­tions from wit­hin the United Sta­tes will be inva­lid and will not be accepted.

Each hol­der of secu­ri­ties par­ti­ci­pa­ting in an Offer will be requi­red to repre­sent that it is not a U.S. Per­son and is not acting for the account or bene­fit of a U.S. Per­son, is not loca­ted in the United Sta­tes and is not par­ti­ci­pa­ting in such Offer from the United Sta­tes, or it is acting on a non-dis­cre­tio­nary basis for a princi­pal loca­ted out­side the United Sta­tes that is not giving an order to par­ti­ci­pate in such Offer from the United Sta­tes and who is not a U.S. Per­son. As used in this docu­ment, "United Sta­tes" means the United Sta­tes of Ame­rica, its ter­ri­to­ries and pos­ses­si­ons (inclu­ding Puerto Rico, the U.S. Vir­gin Islands, Guam, Ame­ri­can Samoa, Wake Island and the Nort­hern Mariana Islands), any state of the United Sta­tes of Ame­rica and the District of Colum­bia. The Offeror reser­ves the right, in its sole dis­cre­tion, to reject as inva­lid any accep­t­an­ces of the Offer by hol­ders who are unable to pro­vide the above representations.

Neit­her this press release nor the Offer is not being made by, and has not been appro­ved by, an aut­ho­ri­zed per­son for the pur­po­ses of sec­tion 21 of the Finan­cial Ser­vices and Mar­kets Act 2000. In the United King­dom ("U.K.")."), this press release and any other docu­ments rela­ting to the Offer is/will be direc­ted only at per­sons (i) who have pro­fes­sio­nal expe­ri­ence in mat­ters rela­ting to invest­ments fal­ling wit­hin Arti­cle 19(5) of the Finan­cial Ser­vices and Mar­kets Act 2000 (Finan­cial Pro­mo­tion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) fal­ling wit­hin arti­cle 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth com­pa­nies, unin­cor­po­ra­ted asso­cia­ti­ons, etc. ") of the Order or (iii) who are not aut­ho­ri­zed per­sons.") of the Order or (iii) to whom an invi­ta­tion or indu­ce­ment to engage in invest­ment acti­vity (wit­hin the mea­ning of sec­tion 21 of Finan­cial Ser­vices and Mar­kets Act 2000) in con­nec­tion with the offer to purchase secu­ri­ties may other­wise law­fully be com­mu­ni­ca­ted (all such per­sons tog­e­ther being refer­red to as "rele­vant per­sons"). No com­mu­ni­ca­tion in respect of the Offer must be acted on or relied on by per­sons who are not rele­vant per­sons. The Offer, any invest­ment or invest­ment acti­vity to which this press release rela­tes is/will be avail­able only to rele­vant per­sons and will be enga­ged in only with rele­vant persons.

Down­load PDF

Attachments

Disclaimer

Von Roll Holding AG published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 05:09:06 UTC.