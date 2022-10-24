Advanced search
    ROL   CH0003245351

VON ROLL HOLDING AG

(ROL)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.7600 CHF   +2.70%
04:50aVon Roll : Shield‑T Pro­ducts for Bat­tery Protection
PU
10/20Flyer : Elec­tro­nics
PU
10/14German car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
RE
Von Roll : Shield‑T Pro­ducts for Bat­tery Protection

10/24/2022 | 04:50am EDT
MARKETS // PRODUCTS

SHIELD T PRODUCTS

FOR BATTERY PROTECTION

2 | SHIELD T PRODUCTS

AEROSPACE | 2

SOLUTIONS FOR BATTERY PROTECTION

Von Roll is a market leader in thermal and electrical insulation materials. Special products are available for satisfy the need of the emerging urban air mobility market, especially for battery protection.

Failure of a single battery cell can trigger a chain reaction known as thermal runaway, which leads to immediate destruction of the whole battery pack or even the electric vehicle itself. Von Roll developed a special range of products to protect batteries for current and next generation electric planes.

VON ROLL SAMICA TAPES

Cells and bus bar, wrapped in electrical insulation tape based on mica structure

VON ROLL SHIELD T

VON ROLL MPC HOUSINGS

Module covers offer proven

Cell spacer for protection

Stress-proven battery housing

thermal and mechanical stability

of cells from thermal

made of multipurpose-com-

under all critical conditions

runaway

posite materials

VON ROLL MPC COVERS

High thermal stability MPC parts for excellent thermal and electrical insulation

VON ROLL MICA TUBES

VON ROLL MYOFLEX

VON ROLL GAP FILLERS

Insulation composite tube

High-quality laminates for

High thermally conductive

Based on mica or woven glass

electrical shielding and

potting for easier thermal

fiber fabric

insulation

management of cells

Mica based product portfolio comprises:

Rigid Mica plates - Mica with low content of resin press-cured above 150°C Compressible Mica products - Mica with silicone combined with additional layers for multifunctional purposes

Flexible Mica products as a single or multilayer structure

SHIELD T PRODUCTS | 3

WHO ARE WE?

Von Roll is a traditional Swiss industrial company, since 1803. We are market leader for high voltage insulation systems. Our composites product line delivers products along the value chain to aviation, automotive, energy generation and distribution, electronic, defence and general industrial markets.

Global operational and sales footprint

Core markets

High-voltage

Low-voltage

Composites

Composite R&D center in Breitenbach,

Switzerland

CnC machining in Augsburg, Germany

Laboratory prepreg line in Breitenbach, Switzerland

4 | SHIELD T PRODUCTS

AEROSPACE | 4

SHIELD T PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

1-PLY SYSTEMS

CELL

CELL

SHIELD T18

SHIELD T29

• Rigid mica plate [0.2,>3] mm

• Flexible mica sheet

0.2/0.38/0.7 mm

• Slightly compressible

CELL

CELL

CELL

SHIELD T29G2

• Flexible mica sheet

0.3/0.6 mm

• Slightly compressible

CELL

• Glass fabric layers

MULTI-PLY SYSTEMS

CELL

CELL

SHIELD T35-M

SHIELD T41-M

• Compressible

• Compressible

• Nominal thickness: 1.2 mm

• Nominal thickness:

3.5 - 8.5 mm

CELL

CELL

CELL

SHIELD T27

• Compressible

• Long-termhigh-temperature stable

ceramic fiber core > 1000°C

CELL

• Nominal thickness:

3.5 - 8.5 mm

SHIELD T PRODUCTS | 5

SHIELD

SHIELD

SHIELD

SHIELD

SHIELD

SHIELD

T18

T29

T29 G2

T27

T35-M

T41-M

Standard rigid

Flexible product for complex

Sandwich product for compensate cell expansion

Description

product, easy

shapes

and contraction

to machine

Mica impreg-

Mica impreg-

Mica impreg-

Mica paper /

Mica paper /

Mica paper /

nated with

needled glass

Construction

nated with

nated with

silica fleece /

glass fleece /

silicone resin,

fleece / mica

silicone resin

silicone resin

glass cloth

mica paper

mica paper

paper

Flexibility

Rigid

Flexible

Flexible and compressible

Available

0.2 - 50 mm

0.2 - 0.7 mm

0.15 - 0.6 mm

4.8 - 8.5 mm

0.9 - 1.2 mm

3.5 - 10 mm

thickness

Thermal

RT

150°C

RT

150°C

RT

150°C

RT

150°C

RT

150°C

RT

150°C

conductivity

through plane

0.22

0.19

0.13

0.11

0.13

0.11

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.06

[W/mK]

Breakdown

20

10

13

> 5

8.5

> 5

voltage

[kV/mm]

Density

2.1

1.7

1.7

0.3 - 0.6

0.75

0.3 - 0.6

[g/cm3]

Temperature

1000

1000

1000

950

650

650

resistance

[°]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Von Roll Holding AG published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 219 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 30,8 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2021 68,5 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 259 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 15,3%
