SOLUTIONS FOR BATTERY PROTECTION

Von Roll is a market leader in thermal and electrical insulation materials. Special products are available for satisfy the need of the emerging urban air mobility market, especially for battery protection.

Failure of a single battery cell can trigger a chain reaction known as thermal runaway, which leads to immediate destruction of the whole battery pack or even the electric vehicle itself. Von Roll developed a special range of products to protect batteries for current and next generation electric planes.