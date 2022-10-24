Von Roll : Shield‑T Products for Battery Protection
SHIELD T PRODUCTS
FOR BATTERY PROTECTION
SOLUTIONS FOR BATTERY PROTECTION
Von Roll is a market leader in thermal and electrical insulation materials. Special products are available for satisfy the need of the emerging urban air mobility market, especially for battery protection.
Failure of a single battery cell can trigger a chain reaction known as thermal runaway, which leads to immediate destruction of the whole battery pack or even the electric vehicle itself. Von Roll developed a special range of products to protect batteries for current and next generation electric planes.
VON ROLL SAMICA TAPES
Cells and bus bar, wrapped in electrical insulation tape based on mica structure
VON ROLL SHIELD T
VON ROLL MPC HOUSINGS
Module covers offer proven
Cell spacer for protection
Stress-proven battery housing
thermal and mechanical stability
of cells from thermal
made of multipurpose-com-
under all critical conditions
runaway
posite materials
VON ROLL MPC COVERS
High thermal stability MPC parts for excellent thermal and electrical insulation
VON ROLL MICA TUBES
VON ROLL MYOFLEX
VON ROLL GAP FILLERS
Insulation composite tube
High-quality laminates for
High thermally conductive
Based on mica or woven glass
electrical shielding and
potting for easier thermal
fiber fabric
insulation
management of cells
Mica based product portfolio comprises:
Rigid Mica plates - Mica with low content of resin press-cured above 150°C Compressible Mica products - Mica with silicone combined with additional layers for multifunctional purposes
Flexible Mica products as a single or multilayer structure
WHO ARE WE?
Von Roll is a traditional Swiss industrial company, since 1803. We are market leader for high voltage insulation systems. Our composites product line delivers products along the value chain to aviation, automotive, energy generation and distribution, electronic, defence and general industrial markets.
Global operational and sales footprint
Core markets
High-voltage
Low-voltage
Composites
Composite R&D center in Breitenbach,
Switzerland
CnC machining in Augsburg, Germany
Laboratory prepreg line in Breitenbach, Switzerland
SHIELD T PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
1-PLY SYSTEMS
CELL
CELL
SHIELD T18
SHIELD T29
• Rigid mica plate [0.2,>3] mm
• Flexible mica sheet
0.2/0.38/0.7 mm
• Slightly compressible
CELL
CELL
CELL
SHIELD T29G2
• Flexible mica sheet
0.3/0.6 mm
• Slightly compressible
CELL
• Glass fabric layers
MULTI-PLY SYSTEMS
CELL
CELL
SHIELD T35-M
SHIELD T41-M
• Compressible
• Compressible
• Nominal thickness: 1.2 mm
• Nominal thickness:
3.5 - 8.5 mm
CELL
CELL
CELL
SHIELD T27
• Compressible
• Long-termhigh-temperature stable
ceramic fiber core > 1000°C
CELL
• Nominal thickness:
3.5 - 8.5 mm
SHIELD
SHIELD
SHIELD
SHIELD
SHIELD
SHIELD
T18
T29
T29 G2
T27
T35-M
T41-M
Standard rigid
Flexible product for complex
Sandwich product for compensate cell expansion
Description
product, easy
shapes
and contraction
to machine
Mica impreg-
Mica impreg-
Mica impreg-
Mica paper /
Mica paper /
Mica paper /
nated with
needled glass
Construction
nated with
nated with
silica fleece /
glass fleece /
silicone resin,
fleece / mica
silicone resin
silicone resin
glass cloth
mica paper
mica paper
paper
Flexibility
Rigid
Flexible
Flexible and compressible
Available
0.2 - 50 mm
0.2 - 0.7 mm
0.15 - 0.6 mm
4.8 - 8.5 mm
0.9 - 1.2 mm
3.5 - 10 mm
thickness
Thermal
RT
150°C
RT
150°C
RT
150°C
RT
150°C
RT
150°C
RT
150°C
conductivity
through plane
0.22
0.19
0.13
0.11
0.13
0.11
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.06
[W/mK]
Breakdown
20
10
13
> 5
8.5
> 5
voltage
[kV/mm]
Density
2.1
1.7
1.7
0.3 - 0.6
0.75
0.3 - 0.6
[g/cm3]
Temperature
1000
1000
1000
950
650
650
resistance
[°]
