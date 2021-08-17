Breitenbach, August 17, 2021 - With the relaunch of its global website, Von Roll is now presenting its new corporate design.
The completely redesigned website provides all the key information about the company's products, business activities and future markets, as well as the strategic focus of the Von Roll Group.
'With the relaunch, we are offering customers as well as shareholders, investors and potential recruits attractive access to information about our company. All in all, this makes our appearance more modern, targeted and emotional,' explains Claudia Güntert, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at Von Roll.
Interactive animations about the Group's extended business areas provide interested visitors with in-depth information on innovative product solutions.
The new home page is available at www.vonroll.com.
About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services, and has a worldwide presence in 14 sites with around 1,000 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.
Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T: +41 61 785 52 36, E: investor@vonroll.com
For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonroll.com/en/group/investors/.
