Brei­ten­bach, August 17, 2021 - With the relaunch of its glo­bal web­site, Von Roll is now pre­sen­ting its new cor­po­ra­te design.

The com­ple­te­ly rede­si­gned web­site pro­vi­des all the key infor­ma­ti­on about the company's pro­ducts, busi­ness acti­vi­ties and future mar­kets, as well as the stra­te­gic focus of the Von Roll Group.

'With the relaunch, we are offe­ring cus­to­mers as well as share­hol­ders, inves­tors and poten­ti­al recruits attrac­ti­ve access to infor­ma­ti­on about our com­pa­ny. All in all, this makes our appearan­ce more modern, tar­ge­ted and emo­tio­nal,' exp­lains Clau­dia Gün­tert, Head of Cor­po­ra­te Com­mu­ni­ca­ti­ons & Inves­tor Rela­ti­ons at Von Roll.

Inter­ac­ti­ve ani­ma­ti­ons about the Group's exten­ded busi­ness are­as pro­vi­de inte­res­ted visi­tors with in-depth infor­ma­ti­on on inno­va­ti­ve pro­duct solutions.

The new home page is avail­ab­le at www.vonroll.com.

About Von Roll Hol­ding AG: As a Swiss indus­tri­al com­pa­ny, Von Roll Hol­ding AG focu­ses on pro­ducts and sys­tems for power genera­ti­on, trans­mis­si­on, sto­rage and dis­tri­bu­ti­on. Von Roll is a glo­bal mar­ket lea­der for electri­cal insu­la­ti­on pro­ducts, sys­tems and ser­vices, and has a world­wi­de pre­sence in 14 sites with around 1,000 employees. The com­pa­ny sup­plies cus­to­mers in over 80 countries.

Con­ta­ct:

Clau­dia Gün­tert, Head of Cor­po­ra­te Com­mu­ni­ca­ti­ons & Inves­tor Relations

T: +41 61 785 52 36, E: investor@vonroll.com

For more infor­ma­ti­on on the com­pa­ny and its busi­ness per­for­mance, plea­se refer to the Annu­al and Semi-Annu­al Report of Von Roll Hol­ding AG which is avail­ab­le in digi­tal form at https://www.vonroll.com/en/group/investors/.