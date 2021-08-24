Von Roll : on growth path after strong first half-year

» Net sales of CHF 108.6 million
» Operating income (EBIT) of CHF 14.0 million
» EBIT margin of 12.9% (adjusted for one-time effects at 5.5%)
» Earnings after taxes (EAT) in the amount of CHF 26.3 million
Breitenbach, August 24, 2021 - Von Roll reports a strong first half of 2021. Order intake improved by 15.0 % to CHF 123.9 million compared to CHF 108.1 million in the same period last year, adjusted for the discontinued operations in France.
Net sales for the first half-year amounted to CHF 108.6 million (half-year 2020: CHF 119.5 million). Excluding currency effects and changes in the scope of consolidation, sales increased by 6.9% year-on-year.
The operating result (EBIT) reached CHF 14.0 million after a loss of CHF ‑10.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings after taxes (EAT) were CHF 26.3 million (half-year 2020: CHF ‑15.0 million). Both earnings figures include positive special effects from the sale of real estate and the divestment of the French wire plant, which was discontinued last year. Adjusted for these effects, Von Roll achieved an operating EBIT margin of 5.5 % in the first half of 2021.
Following successful reorganization, Von Roll has regained a strong and profitable foundation. For the second half of 2021, we expect demand to remain strong and anticipate a positive response from ongoing tenders for major new projects.
Further background information on the strategic priorities and innovations for the Automotive and Aerospace industry can be found on the completely relaunched website of the Von Roll Group.
|
Von Roll key figures
|
|
|
in CHF 1,000
|
1H 2021
|
1H 2020
|
Incoming orders
|
123,948
|
108,144*
|
Net sales
|
108,616
|
119,509
|
Of which Insulation
|
79,618
|
87,584
|
Of which Composites
|
28,998
|
31,925
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
|
32,776
|
-4,953
|
Operating result (EBIT)
|
14,023
|
-10,947
|
Earnings after taxes (EAT)
|
26,326
|
-15,046
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
986
|
1,605
|
Equity ratio (as at 30.6.)
|
74.8%
|
74.3%
|
Employees (FTE)
|
933
|
1,035
|
|
|
*The order intake for the first half of 2020 was corrected for the plants in France (CHF 16.3 million) being discontinued in 2020, ensuring the comparability of the core business.
About Von Roll Holding AG: As one of the oldest Swiss industrial companies, Von Roll is a global leader for electrical insulation systems and for innovative composites applied in various industrial fields. The Von Roll Group is represented at 14 locations worldwide and serves customers in over 80 countries.
Contact details:
Claudia Güntert
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T: +41 61 785 52 36
E: press@vonroll.com
This media release contains information based on the current level of knowledge. Unforeseeable risks and influences may cause deviations from the statements made under certain circumstances. For more detailed information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the annual report and the half-year report of Von Roll Holding AG. These can be viewed online at https://www.vonroll.com/.