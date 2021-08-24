Von Roll : on growth path after strong first half-year

» Net sales of CHF 108.6 million

» Ope­ra­ting inco­me (EBIT) of CHF 14.0 million

» EBIT mar­gin of 12.9% (adjus­ted for one-time effects at 5.5%)

» Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) in the amount of CHF 26.3 million

Brei­ten­bach, August 24, 2021 - Von Roll reports a strong first half of 2021. Order inta­ke impro­ved by 15.0 % to CHF 123.9 mil­li­on com­pa­red to CHF 108.1 mil­li­on in the same peri­od last year, adjus­ted for the dis­con­ti­nued ope­ra­ti­ons in France.

Net sales for the first half-year amoun­ted to CHF 108.6 mil­li­on (half-year 2020: CHF 119.5 mil­li­on). Exclu­ding cur­ren­cy effects and chan­ges in the scope of con­so­li­da­ti­on, sales incre­a­sed by 6.9% year-on-year.

The ope­ra­ting result (EBIT) reached CHF 14.0 mil­li­on after a loss of CHF ‑10.9 mil­li­on in the same peri­od of the pre­vious year. Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) were CHF 26.3 mil­li­on (half-year 2020: CHF ‑15.0 mil­li­on). Both ear­nings figu­res inclu­de posi­ti­ve spe­cial effects from the sale of real esta­te and the dive­st­ment of the French wire plant, which was dis­con­ti­nued last year. Adjus­ted for the­se effects, Von Roll achie­ved an ope­ra­ting EBIT mar­gin of 5.5 % in the first half of 2021.

Fol­lowing suc­cess­ful reor­ga­niz­a­ti­on, Von Roll has regai­ned a strong and pro­fi­ta­ble foun­da­ti­on. For the second half of 2021, we expect demand to remain strong and anti­ci­pa­te a posi­ti­ve respon­se from ongo­ing ten­ders for major new projects.

Fur­ther back­ground infor­ma­ti­on on the stra­te­gic prio­ri­ties and inno­va­tions for the Auto­mo­ti­ve and Aero­space indus­try can be found on the com­ple­te­ly relaun­ched web­site of the Von Roll Group.

Von Roll key figures in CHF 1,000 1H 2021 1H 2020 Inco­m­ing orders 123,948 108,144* Net sales 108,616 119,509 Of which Insulation 79,618 87,584 Of which Composites 28,998 31,925 Ear­nings befo­re inte­rest, taxes, depre­cia­ti­on and amortization 32,776 -4,953 Ope­ra­ting result (EBIT) 14,023 -10,947 Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) 26,326 -15,046 Cash flow from ope­ra­ting activities 986 1,605 Equi­ty ratio (as at 30.6.) 74.8% 74.3% Employees (FTE) 933 1,035

*The order inta­ke for the first half of 2020 was cor­rec­ted for the plants in Fran­ce (CHF 16.3 mil­li­on) being dis­con­ti­nued in 2020, ensu­ring the com­pa­ra­bi­li­ty of the core business.

About Von Roll Hol­ding AG: As one of the oldest Swiss indus­tri­al com­pa­nies, Von Roll is a glo­bal lea­der for electri­cal insu­la­ti­on sys­tems and for inno­va­ti­ve com­po­si­tes app­lied in various indus­tri­al fiel­ds. The Von Roll Group is repre­sen­ted at 14 loca­ti­ons world­wi­de and ser­ves cus­to­mers in over 80 countries.

This media release con­tains infor­ma­ti­on based on the cur­rent level of know­ledge. Unfo­re­see­ab­le risks and influ­en­ces may cau­se devia­ti­ons from the state­ments made under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces. For more detail­ed infor­ma­ti­on on the com­pa­ny and its busi­ness per­for­mance, plea­se refer to the annu­al report and the half-year report of Von Roll Hol­ding AG. The­se can be view­ed online at https://www.vonroll.com/.