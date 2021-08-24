Log in
Von Roll : on growth path after strong first half-year

08/24/2021 | 01:24am EDT
» Net sales of CHF 108.6 million
» Ope­ra­ting inco­me (EBIT) of CHF 14.0 million
» EBIT mar­gin of 12.9% (adjus­ted for one-time effects at 5.5%)
» Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) in the amount of CHF 26.3 million

Brei­ten­bach, August 24, 2021 - Von Roll reports a strong first half of 2021. Order inta­ke impro­ved by 15.0 % to CHF 123.9 mil­li­on com­pa­red to CHF 108.1 mil­li­on in the same peri­od last year, adjus­ted for the dis­con­ti­nued ope­ra­ti­ons in France.

Net sales for the first half-year amoun­ted to CHF 108.6 mil­li­on (half-year 2020: CHF 119.5 mil­li­on). Exclu­ding cur­ren­cy effects and chan­ges in the scope of con­so­li­da­ti­on, sales incre­a­sed by 6.9% year-on-year.

The ope­ra­ting result (EBIT) reached CHF 14.0 mil­li­on after a loss of CHF ‑10.9 mil­li­on in the same peri­od of the pre­vious year. Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) were CHF 26.3 mil­li­on (half-year 2020: CHF ‑15.0 mil­li­on). Both ear­nings figu­res inclu­de posi­ti­ve spe­cial effects from the sale of real esta­te and the dive­st­ment of the French wire plant, which was dis­con­ti­nued last year. Adjus­ted for the­se effects, Von Roll achie­ved an ope­ra­ting EBIT mar­gin of 5.5 % in the first half of 2021.

Fol­lowing suc­cess­ful reor­ga­niz­a­ti­on, Von Roll has regai­ned a strong and pro­fi­ta­ble foun­da­ti­on. For the second half of 2021, we expect demand to remain strong and anti­ci­pa­te a posi­ti­ve respon­se from ongo­ing ten­ders for major new projects.

Fur­ther back­ground infor­ma­ti­on on the stra­te­gic prio­ri­ties and inno­va­tions for the Auto­mo­ti­ve and Aero­space indus­try can be found on the com­ple­te­ly relaun­ched web­site of the Von Roll Group.

Von Roll key figures
in CHF 1,000 1H 2021 1H 2020
Inco­m­ing orders 123,948 108,144*
Net sales 108,616 119,509
Of which Insulation 79,618 87,584
Of which Composites 28,998 31,925
Ear­nings befo­re inte­rest, taxes, depre­cia­ti­on and amortization 32,776 -4,953
Ope­ra­ting result (EBIT) 14,023 -10,947
Ear­nings after taxes (EAT) 26,326 -15,046
Cash flow from ope­ra­ting activities 986 1,605
Equi­ty ratio (as at 30.6.) 74.8% 74.3%
Employees (FTE) 933 1,035

*The order inta­ke for the first half of 2020 was cor­rec­ted for the plants in Fran­ce (CHF 16.3 mil­li­on) being dis­con­ti­nued in 2020, ensu­ring the com­pa­ra­bi­li­ty of the core business.

About Von Roll Hol­ding AG: As one of the oldest Swiss indus­tri­al com­pa­nies, Von Roll is a glo­bal lea­der for electri­cal insu­la­ti­on sys­tems and for inno­va­ti­ve com­po­si­tes app­lied in various indus­tri­al fiel­ds. The Von Roll Group is repre­sen­ted at 14 loca­ti­ons world­wi­de and ser­ves cus­to­mers in over 80 countries.

Con­ta­ct details:
Clau­dia Güntert
Head of Cor­po­ra­te Com­mu­ni­ca­ti­ons & Inves­tor Relations
T: +41 61 785 52 36
E: press@vonroll.com

This media release con­tains infor­ma­ti­on based on the cur­rent level of know­ledge. Unfo­re­see­ab­le risks and influ­en­ces may cau­se devia­ti­ons from the state­ments made under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces. For more detail­ed infor­ma­ti­on on the com­pa­ny and its busi­ness per­for­mance, plea­se refer to the annu­al report and the half-year report of Von Roll Hol­ding AG. The­se can be view­ed online at https://www.vonroll.com/.

Disclaimer

Von Roll Holding AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2020 -24,5 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net cash 2020 45,0 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 332 M 363 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 973
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Von Roll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Hennerkes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Artur Lust Chief Financial Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Guido Egli Vice Chairman
Gerd Amtstätter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VON ROLL HOLDING AG19.05%363
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.72%136 688
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.96%99 119
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.39%66 750
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.51%64 188
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.26.54%60 796