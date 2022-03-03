Breitenbach, March 3, 2022 - One of the world's largest VPI tanks, based in North America, has now being filled with the leading high voltage resin in North America. The Von Roll product clearly outperforms the competition in all technical requirements.
High voltage resins play an essential role protecting sensitive technology in an effective way. At the same time, they enhance durability and performance significantly.
Carlos Huguet Sanchez, President & CEO of Von Roll USA, Inc. explains: "We are very proud that our resin system is used in the most demanding high voltage applications in the market. Our strong commitment towards our production footprint in the US makes us the ideal partner, especially in these uncertain times".
The high voltage resin is produced in Schenectady, NY which offers the widest product portfolio for electrical insulation systems in the Americas.
About Von Roll Holding AG:As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services, and has a worldwide presence in 14 sites with around 1,000 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.
Contact:
Elke Klein, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 58 86, E: press@vonroll.com
For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonroll.com/en/.