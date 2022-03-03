Brei­ten­bach, March 3, 2022 - One of the world's lar­gest VPI tanks, based in North Ame­ri­ca, has now being fil­led with the lea­ding high vol­ta­ge resin in North Ame­ri­ca. The Von Roll pro­duct clear­ly out­per­forms the com­pe­ti­ti­on in all tech­ni­cal requirements.

High vol­ta­ge resins play an essen­ti­al role pro­tec­ting sen­si­ti­ve tech­no­lo­gy in an effec­ti­ve way. At the same time, they enhan­ce dura­bi­li­ty and per­for­mance significantly.

Car­los Huguet San­chez, Pre­si­dent & CEO of Von Roll USA, Inc. exp­lains: "We are very proud that our resin sys­tem is used in the most deman­ding high vol­ta­ge app­li­ca­ti­ons in the mar­ket. Our strong com­mit­ment towards our pro­duc­tion foot­print in the US makes us the ide­al part­ner, espe­cial­ly in the­se uncer­tain times".

The high vol­ta­ge resin is pro­du­ced in Schenec­ta­dy, NY which offers the widest pro­duct port­fo­lio for electri­cal insu­la­ti­on sys­tems in the Americas.

About Von Roll Hol­ding AG:As a Swiss indus­tri­al com­pa­ny, Von Roll Hol­ding AG focu­ses on pro­ducts and sys­tems for power genera­ti­on, trans­mis­si­on, sto­rage and dis­tri­bu­ti­on. Von Roll is a glo­bal mar­ket lea­der for electri­cal insu­la­ti­on pro­ducts, sys­tems and ser­vices, and has a world­wi­de pre­sence in 14 sites with around 1,000 employees. The com­pa­ny sup­plies cus­to­mers in over 80 countries.

Con­ta­ct:

Elke Klein, Cor­po­ra­te Communications

T: +41 61 785 58 86, E: press@vonroll.com

For more infor­ma­ti­on on the com­pa­ny and its busi­ness per­for­mance, plea­se refer to the Annu­al and Semi-Annu­al Report of Von Roll Hol­ding AG which is avail­ab­le in digi­tal form at https://www.vonroll.com/en/.