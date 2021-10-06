Log in
Vonage : Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem with Partner Innovation Award

10/06/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Customer Success, showcasing leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

For this innovative work, Salesforce has recognised that Vonage has demonstrated excellence in customer success in the Trailblazer award category. The Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organisation's Salesforce instance. This enables Vonage customers using Salesforce, such as Homeless Link, Hotelbeds, and Key Travel, to perform better, connect easier and enhance engagement to help them serve their stakeholders better.

"We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Salesforce," said Breanna Kuhl, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances for Vonage. "This is testament to our integration with Salesforce and commitment to enabling communications that are more flexible, intelligent, and personal, helping businesses create richer engagement with their customers."

“Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Vonage work relentlessly to enable their customers’ success,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Vonage’s initiative and ability to deliver results illustrate how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world.”

Salesforce partners such as Vonage are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC *, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

**​​IDC White Paper, sponsored by Salesforce, “The Salesforce Economic Impact,” doc #US48214821, September 20, 2021

###

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.


© Business Wire 2021
