Vonage : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 28, 2022

As previously reported, on November 22, 2021, Vonage Holdings Corp. (the " Company ") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement ") with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), an entity organized and existing under the laws of Sweden (" Parent "), and Ericsson Muon Holding Inc., a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (" Merger Sub "), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the " Merger "), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the respective meanings set forth in the Merger Agreement.





Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





The Closing remains subject to CFIUS Clearance (the process for which is described in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 10, 2022). All other requisite foreign and U.S. regulatory requirements for the Closing, including as relates to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act, have been satisfied. Parent and Vonage continue to work toward Closing, which is expected by the end of July 2022, on and subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement.





Forward-Looking Statements





This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the effects of the proposed acquisition of the Company by Parent. In addition, other statements in this communication that are not historical facts or information may be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's belief as of that time with respect to future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; uncertainties as to the timing of consummation of the merger, if at all; the inability to complete the proposed merger due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed merger; risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; the risk that the proposed merger will not be consummated in a timely manner; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the competition we face; the expansion of competition in the cloud communications market; risks related to the acquisition or integration of businesses we have acquired; our ability to adapt to rapid changes in the cloud communications market; the nascent state of the cloud communications for business market; our ability to retain customers and attract new customers cost-effectively; developing and maintaining market awareness and a strong brand; developing and maintaining effective distribution channels; security breaches and other compromises of information security; risks associated with sales of our services to medium-sized and enterprise customers; our reliance on third-party hardware and software; our dependence on third-party vendors; system disruptions or flaws in our technology and systems; our ability to comply with data privacy and related regulatory matters; our ability to scale our business and grow efficiently; the impact of fluctuations in economic conditions, particularly on our small and medium business customers; the effects of significant foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to obtain or maintain relevant intellectual property licenses or to protect our trademarks and internally developed software; fraudulent use of our name or services; restrictions in our debt agreements that may limit our operating flexibility; our ability to obtain additional financing if required; retaining senior executives and other key employees; intellectual property and other litigation that have been and may be brought against us; rapid developments in global API regulation and uncertainties relating to regulation of VoIP services; risks associated with legislative, regulatory or judicial actions regarding our business products; reliance on third parties for our 911 services; liability under anti-corruption laws or from governmental export controls or economic sanctions; actions of activist shareholders; risks associated with the taxation of our business; governmental regulation and taxes in our international operations; our history of net losses and ability to achieve consistent profitability in the future; our ability to fully realize the benefits of our net operating loss carry-forwards if an ownership change occurs; risks associated with the settlement and conditional conversion of our Convertible Senior Notes; potential effects the capped call transactions may have on our stock in connection with our Convertible Senior Notes; certain provisions of our charter documents; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law, and therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to today.









