Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vonage Holdings Corp.    VG

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

(VG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vonage : Wins 2020 Leading Lights Award for the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:31am BST

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has received Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2020 for the Vonage Communications Platform in the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service category.

Light Reading received hundreds of entries in 21 different categories for this year's awards. The Leading Lights are chosen through independent analysis of the people, products, and companies Light Reading covers. The awards are the next-generation communications industry's most coveted honour.

Providing unified communications, contact centres and communications APIs that transform how businesses connect and operate, the Vonage Communications Platform enables businesses to create unique experiences for their customers on any channel, from anywhere.

Vonage brings both power and flexibility to its customers through the integration of multiple channels via Communications APIs − Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries to disrupt and change almost every industry on the planet.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. “At Vonage we are committed to helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys by delivering the flexibility, security, and innovative tools companies need to drive enhanced employee and customer experiences from the office or anywhere across the globe.”

"This year's Leading Lights Awards entries show how the global communications industry is experiencing and embracing change, all while continuing to improve one of modern society's foundational resources," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "The judges were challenged to pick winners among several groups of really closely matched finalists and we think the whole group should be proud of their achievements. Congratulations, everyone."

The awards are judged by the Light Reading editorial team with help from the Heavy Reading analyst team.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video,Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact centre applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
03:31aVONAGE : Wins 2020 Leading Lights Award for the Most Innovative Business Cloud S..
BU
03:01aVONAGE : The Dispute Service Selects the Vonage Contact Center to Strengthen Lan..
BU
09/15VONAGE : Simplus Partners with Vonage to Fuel Digital Acceleration for Enterpris..
PR
09/10VONAGE : Names Rinaldo Huriptyo VP and General Manager Canadian Markets
PR
09/09VONAGE : Launches APAC Virtual Convo to Showcase Programmable Communications Sol..
BU
09/02VONAGE : Online Marketplace Carousell Chooses Vonage to Enhance Customer Communi..
BU
08/24VONAGE : Wins Award for Best CPaaS Platform
PR
08/20VONAGE : MondayCall Chooses Vonage as its Preferred Contact Center Partner
PR
08/19VONAGE : Announces Enhanced Capabilities to the Vonage : Contact Center to Trans..
PR
08/18VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 225 M - 950 M
Net income 2020 -27,1 M - -21,0 M
Net Debt 2020 451 M - 350 M
P/E ratio 2020 -90,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 473 M 2 473 M 1 918 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 264
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vonage Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,31 $
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rory P. Read President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Adam Citron Chairman
Timothy S. Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer
Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay Macwan Chief Information Security Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.41.43%2 473
SOFTBANK CORP.-12.40%70 006
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED6.56%35 999
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.47.87%30 494
SAFARICOM PLC-4.29%11 115
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.36%9 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group