Vonage : Wins 2020 Leading Lights Award for the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has received Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2020 for the Vonage Communications Platform in the Most Innovative Business Cloud Service category.

Light Reading received hundreds of entries in 21 different categories for this year's awards. The Leading Lights are chosen through independent analysis of the people, products, and companies Light Reading covers. The awards are the next-generation communications industry's most coveted honour.

Providing unified communications, contact centres and communications APIs that transform how businesses connect and operate, the Vonage Communications Platform enables businesses to create unique experiences for their customers on any channel, from anywhere.

Vonage brings both power and flexibility to its customers through the integration of multiple channels via Communications APIs − Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries to disrupt and change almost every industry on the planet.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. “At Vonage we are committed to helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys by delivering the flexibility, security, and innovative tools companies need to drive enhanced employee and customer experiences from the office or anywhere across the globe.”

"This year's Leading Lights Awards entries show how the global communications industry is experiencing and embracing change, all while continuing to improve one of modern society's foundational resources," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "The judges were challenged to pick winners among several groups of really closely matched finalists and we think the whole group should be proud of their achievements. Congratulations, everyone."

The awards are judged by the Light Reading editorial team with help from the Heavy Reading analyst team.

