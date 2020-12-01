Log in
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

(VG)
Vonage : and Yameo Announce Strategic Partnership, Offer Custom Video Solutions Throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East

12/01/2020 | 03:31am EST
Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Yameo, a software company based in the Netherlands. With over 15 years of experience in IT development, support and maintenance for clients around the world, Yameo creates extended IT systems tailored to a business’s individual needs from back- and front-end solutions to mobile applications. With this partnership, Yameo will offer customers reliable and customisable video solutions powered by the Vonage Video API.

The Vonage Video API makes it easy for businesses to build a custom video experience within any mobile, web or desktop application. Integrated within Yameo solutions, the Vonage Video API enables global companies in the insurance, healthcare, retail, finance and non-profit sectors to smoothly transition from in-person to remote delivery of services, without using third-party video conferencing software.

DEKRA, a Yameo customer and vehicle inspection company based in Germany, is leveraging the Vonage Video API to power the new and improved i2i remote inspection tool. With social distancing and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DEKRA i2i tool allows insurance agents to quickly, easily, and reliably make visual contact with clients in any location, safely and responsibly.

“Together, Vonage and Yameo can deliver efficient, effective and tailored software solutions that leverage the innovation of the Vonage Communications Platform,” said Maciej Krajewski, CEO, Yameo. “Vonage is a leader in video, and we’re excited to offer our customers access to the Vonage platform so that they can quickly and easily build and integrate the kind of remote communications solutions that meet the growing demands of the market.”

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a secular change in how business gets done and accelerated digital transformation for businesses around the globe,” said Omar Javaid, President, Vonage API Platform Group. “Businesses must rely on technology to build disruptive solutions that provide virtual connections and remote delivery of services to meet customer demand, and we’re excited to be working with Yameo to empower their customers to do just that."

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

###

About Yameo

Yameo is a modern and agile IT & Software consulting firm providing custom software development and IT staff augmentation for various businesses such as Finance, Fintechs, Healthcare, Government and NGO’s for over 15 years. Yameo has a rich history in partnering with strategic companies in delivering tailor-made solutions. “We believe that the combination of customized technology solutions combined with highly specialized expert teams brings any business idea to life.”

Yameo’s “Video In Person” is a ready to market solution helping to increase customer engagement and satisfaction integrating Vonage’s Communication Platform throughout various channels and use cases. Specifically in Banking, Insurance, Automotive and Healthcare are numerous use cases supported. To learn more about Yameo you can view their website www.yameo.eu or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/yameoPL or on LinkedIn at https://www.linked.com/company/yameo

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.


© Business Wire 2020
