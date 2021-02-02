Vonex : Cleansing Notice & Appendix 2A

ASX Announcement

3 February 2021

Cleansing Notice

This notice is given by Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("the Act").

On 2 February 2020, the Company issued 5,502,795 ordinary shares to the vendors of Nextel Pty Ltd as part consideration for the acquisition of the Nextel business (Consideration Shares).

The Consideration Shares referred to above have now been issued and were issued without disclosure to an investor and employee under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

The Company also advises that as at the date of this notice:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; The Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and As at the date of this notice, there is no information: That has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; That investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or The rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.

Accompanying this announcement is the Appendix 2A in respect of the issue.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Matt Fahey, Managing Director of Vonex Ltd.