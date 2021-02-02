Vonex : Cleansing Notice & Appendix 2A

This notice is given by Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("the Act").
On 2 February 2020, the Company issued 5,502,795 ordinary shares to the vendors of Nextel Pty Ltd as part consideration for the acquisition of the Nextel business (Consideration Shares).
The Consideration Shares referred to above have now been issued and were issued without disclosure to an investor and employee under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
The Company also advises that as at the date of this notice:
The Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
The Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
As at the date of this notice, there is no information:
That has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules;
That investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
The rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.
Accompanying this announcement is the Appendix 2A in respect of the issue.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Matt Fahey, Managing Director of Vonex Ltd.
ENDS
For more details, please contact:
Matthew Fahey
Nicholas Ong
Tim Dohrmann
Managing Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Investor and Media Enquiries
Vonex Ltd
Vonex Ltd
NWR Communications
E:matt@vonex.com.au
E:nick@vonex.com.au
E:tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
T: +61 411 244 224
T: +61 424 598 561
T: +61 468 420 846
ASX Announcement
ABOUT VONEX:
Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.
Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-richcloud-hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.
This appendix is not available as an online form
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
+Rule 2.7
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
Vonex Limited
We (the entity here named) apply for
+quotation of the following +securities and
agree to the matters set out in
Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1
1.2
*Registration type and number
ABN 58 063 074 635
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or
another registration type and number (if you supply
another registration type, please specify both the type
of registration and the registration number).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
VN8
1.4
*This announcement is
☒A new announcement
Tick whichever is applicable.
☐An update/amendment to a previous
announcement
☐A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A
reason must be provided for an update.
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 December 2019
Page 1
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1.5
*Date of this announcement
3 February 2021
Part 2 - Type of issue
Question
Question
Answer
No.
2.1
*The +securities to be quoted are:
☒Being issued as part of a transaction or
Select whichever item is applicable.
transactions previously announced to the
If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of
market in an Appendix 3B
issues of securities, please complete a separate
☐Being issued under a +dividend or
Appendix 2A for each type of issue.
distribution plan
☐Being issued as a result of options being
exercised or other +convertible securities
being converted
☐Unquoted partly paid +securities that
have been paid up and are now quoted
fully paid +securities
☐Restricted securities where the escrow
period has expired or is about to expire
☐+Securities previously issued under an
+employee incentive scheme where the
restrictions on transfer have ceased or
are about to cease
☐+Securities issued under an +employee
incentive scheme that are not subject to a
restriction on transfer or that are to be
quoted notwithstanding there is a
restriction on transfer
☐Other
2.2a.1
*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market
18 December 2020
of the proposed issue of securities for which
quotation is now being sought
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
3B"
2.2a.2
*Are there any further issues of +securities
No
yet to take place to complete the
transaction(s) referred to in the
Appendix 3B?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being
issued as part of a transaction or transactions
previously announced to the market in an Appendix
3B".
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 December 2019
Page 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vonex Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:57:03 UTC.