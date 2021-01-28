Vonex : December Quarterly Update & Appendix 4C

The December quarter saw the completion of the fitout of Vonex's Brisbane head office, and the Company has received in January 2021 a $77k fitout incentive refund from the building owners. The December quarter does not include receipt of the Company's application for an R&D tax refund (estimated at $541k). The Company expects to receive this tax refund in early February 2021. December also saw the cessation of all material cash outlays related to the Oper8tor project.

Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) rises to $18m as per Nextel announcement of 18 December 2020

Cash receipts from customers totalled $4.33m for the quarter, an increase of 72%

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

Retail sales continuing to grow strongly, adding Total Contract Value (TCV) of new customer sales of $6.99m for 2020 - a

Acquisition will allow Vonex to replicate the success of its 2SG Wholesale integration, providing

Nextel provides a boost to Vonex's annualised recurring revenue (ARR), with group ARR expected to increase to more than $18 million on completion

Transaction is highly accretive to earnings and cashflow, valuing Nextel at approximately 0.8x FY20 revenue and 3.5x FY20 EBITDA

ASX Announcement

Nextel Acquisition

In December 2020, Vonex announced it had entered into a conditional binding term sheet with Nextel Pty Ltd ("Nextel") to acquire Nextel's business and operations as a going concern.

Nextel, a provider of telecommunications services to business customers, is recognised as an industry leader in the design, installation and maintenance of voice, data and communications networks. The company has grown to become a meaningful single-source provider to businesses in structured cabling, telephony systems and electrical fit outs, as well as rolling out fibre, RFID and wireless networks to large-scale projects.

Headquartered in Sydney, Nextel's national footprint allows the group to service businesses in remote locations. Its professional services team has rolled out systems from micro 4-5 handset users up to 1,000-end enterprise users.

Nextel brings long-term relationships with tier-1 carriers, network partners and customers spanning a range of industries, including LJ Hooker, Endemol Shine Australia, 4 Pines Brewing Co, Lifeline and the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust.

The acquisition is subject to Vonex completing legal and financial due diligence to its satisfaction, which is now complete.

Total consideration for Nextel's business and operations is approximately $1.575 million, payable on completion of the transaction, comprising:

5,502,795 ordinary shares at a deemed issue price of A$0.229 (being the volume-weighted average price of Vonex shares for the past 30 trading days), to be escrowed for 12 months post issue ("Consideration Shares");

volume-weighted average price of Vonex shares for the past 30 trading days), to be escrowed for 12 months post issue ("Consideration Shares"); A$315,000 in cash; and

An amount in cash equal to the cost of tangible stock items as at completion.

The consideration brings Nextel's goodwill, staff and equipment, intellectual property, wholesale contracts with several major telecommunications companies, all end user customers being serviced by Nextel, and stock.

The consideration represents a multiple of approximately 0.8x FY20 revenue and 3.5x FY20 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), making the acquisition accretive to the Company's earnings and cashflow.

The acquisition will provide an immediate boost of approximately $1 million to the Company's base of annualised recurring revenue ("ARR").

The conservative cash component of the total consideration has helped to preserve Vonex's cash position, while also highlighting the belief that the Nextel vendors have in Vonex continuing to grow the combined businesses and generating attractive returns for shareholders.

In acquiring Nextel, Vonex aims to replicate the success of its previous integration of 2SG Wholesale into its business, adding further value to vendors, shareholders and customers. The Company believes the acquisition will help it better meet an unmet need among Australian SMEs for telco services that are reliable, affordable, flexible, scalable and friendly to the new 'work from home' paradigm. Vonex's strong focus on product-market fit, efficiency and customer satisfaction strongly resonate with SME customers, and acquiring Nextel enhances the Company's ability to service this